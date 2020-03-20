NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teampay , the leading distributed spend management platform, today announced the launch of Controller Collective, the first offline and online community for Controllers and Senior Accounting Professionals.



Through a Slack group, in-person and virtual events, and blog content, Controller Collective provides a peer network for Controllers to discuss the challenges of their role, solve problems, and share insights. Members will learn actionable insights from industry leaders, exchange best practices, and gain knowledge they can apply to their careers.

The community’s Advisory Board consists of leaders from high-growth companies across industries, including RiskIQ, Toast, and Eden Health, among others.

“When I learned about the formation of the Controller Collective, I was extremely excited to get involved as a way to build my network and knowledge-share with individuals at companies similar in size and structure, who may have seen some of the issues I’m working through as our company continues to grow,” said James Devlin, Controller at a financial technology startup and Controller Collective Advisory Board member.

“Controllers are uniquely positioned to fuel a company’s agility through both strategy and operational excellence, but organizations typically only have one Controller. This can lead to a lonely environment, where it’s difficult to share ideas and best practices. After speaking with our customers — most of whom are Controllers themselves — we are proud to be able to support a community tailored to their needs,” said Andrew Hoag, CEO of Teampay. “At Teampay, we believe that finance teams can create a more efficient business with less friction and happier employees. Controller Collective will advance this mission by helping industry professionals grow in their own careers and elevate the finance function.”

Controller Collective launches during a period when remote work is at an all-time high. Today, more than ever, professionals across industries are looking for ways to stay connected in the face of new and unprecedented obstacles. In addition to interacting on Slack, members can join a series of virtual events for targeted discussions and networking.

Interested controllers and accounting professionals can request access here to join the Controller Collective Slack group, receive invites to upcoming events, and meet other finance leaders.

About Teampay

Teampay’s distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. The company’s SaaS product delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.