SDR is a kind of radio communication system where communication is conducted using software on an embedded system or personal computer rather than implementing hardware like amplifiers, filters, detectors, mixers, demodulators and modulators. SDR is capable of transmitting and receiving broad frequency spectrum. Using software driven automated processes, the remaining operations involved in radio communications are performed when the data from a source is translated into digital format.



Escalating adoption of IoT and wireless devices works well for market growth. In 2017, about 30 commercial NB-IoT and LTE-M implementations were made in 20 nations, including the U.S., China and countries around Europe. The number of IoT-connected devices will exceed 3.1 billion worldwide by 2025, representing 12 percent of all IoT connections. Furthermore, increasing popularity of wireless sensor networks is expected to propel demand for SDRs.



SDR architectures are expected to function in the near future as a basis technology for the provision of telecommunications services like digital TV, radio broadcasts, and video streaming channels. SDR comes in two forms: modulation & flexible range of frequencies and waveform & agile frequency range. The former is generally implemented since it does not require any hardware change. Modern mobile wireless systems, for example, are generally deployed under this pattern. Frequency selection usually requires a carrier frequency below the appropriate range which is normally accomplished by a local oscillator. In addition, SDR is gradually being introduced in the 3.5 GHz and 25 GHz spectrum band for performing 5G mobile network trials, which is projected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market players.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Others. Based on Service Vertical, the market is segmented into Joint Tactical Radio System, Cognitive Radio, General Purpose Radio and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, and United Technologies Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market. Companies such as National instruments Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group S.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Leonardo SpA, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Analog Devices, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems PLC, United Technologies Corporation (Rockwell Collins, Inc.), Thales Group S.A., Leonardo SpA, National Instruments Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.



Recent strategies deployed in Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Elbit Systems announced an agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Defence ("Dutch MOD"). Under this agreement, the company supplies additional soldier systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands as part of the VOSS program (the Dutch program for improved operational soldier systems).



Nov-2019: Rohde & Schwarz signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin, an aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies company. Under the agreement, the former company would provide airborne radio communications for its recent production F-16 Block 70 aircraft.



Nov-2019: L3Harris signed an agreement with US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Under this agreement, the company aims to deliver handheld tactical radios for improving the communications capabilities of Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators.



Oct-2019: Elbit Systems collaborated with Swiss Armed Forces. Under the collaboration, Swiss Armed Forces selected Elbit Systems for software-defined radio (SDR) program of Swiss Armed Forces. The company would provide the country’s armed forces with an army-wide tactical SDR solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) program.



Sep-2019: L3Harris announced contracts from two European nations. In these agreements, the company was focused on delivering Falcon Manpack and handheld tactical radios.



Aug-2019: Rohde & Schwarz teamed up with NAV CANADA, a not-for-profit corporation. Under this collaboration, the latter company uses the former company’s HF radios.



Aug-2019: Rohde & Schwarz announced that it would deliver software-defined radios (SDR) to the Royal Navy, the United Kingdom’s naval warfare force. These SDRs are used in shipborne communications.



Jul-2019: Vitrociset, a subsidiary of Leonardo as well as Park Air Systems, the subsidiary of Northrop Grumman signed a radio replacement contract with ENAV. ENAV is an Italian air navigation services provider. Under this contract, the companies aim to change the ground-to-air communications equipment for 46 airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure.



Jul-2019: Rohde & Schwarz announced an agreement with The German Federal Ministry of Defense (BMVg). In this agreement, BMVg selected Rohde & Schwarz following which the latter company would equip the former company’s initial 50 command vehicles with SVFuA, a joint radio system.



Jul-2019: Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation signed the sixth agreement with U.S. Army. In this agreement, the company was aimed at providing PRC-162 software-defined ground radios for Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Factor (HMS) program.



Jul-2019: The US Air Force (USAF) awarded a contract to L3Harris Technologies. Under this contract, L3Harris aimed at developing a prototype for the L3Harris Falcon Wideband Airborne HF Radio.



Jun-2019: Elbit Systems has been selected by the German Ministry of Defence (MoD). The former company provides E-LynX soldier radios (PNR 1000) in handheld and vehicular configurations to the German Army.



May-2019: Elbit Systems has been awarded with a contract from the army of a South Asian nation. Under this contract, the company would supply vehicular tactical radio systems to the army.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2017: GMIT GmbH, a subsidiary of Roche & Schwarz acquired Motama technology. The acquisition broadened the product portfolio of the company for interruption-free transmission of audio and video content in IP networks.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Huawei launched 3G/2G Software Defined Radio (SDR) Single RAN product. This product enabled the mobile operators to switch from 2G to 3G or use both simultaneously, providing the total cost of ownership savings to operators.



Oct-2019: Thales launched Javelin’ SDR to extend its software-defined radios (SDRs) product range. This new radio joined Thales DSI’s existing family of iMBITR radios.



Apr-2019: BAE Systems introduced its new general software-defined radio assembly for high-reliability commercial and Department of Defense space applications. The SDR integrates company’s RAD5545 Single Board Computer (SBC) with advanced Field Programmable Gate Array-based transceivers for flexibility, on-orbit reprogrammability, and increased capacity for signal processing.



Jun-2018: Elbit Systems launched New MCTR-7200 Radios for dismounted infantry and special operations forces.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Aerospace & Defense



• Telecommunication



• Public Safety



• Commercial



• Others



By Service Vertical



• Joint Tactical Radio System



• Cognitive Radio



• General Purpose Radio



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• Elbit Systems Ltd.



• BAE Systems PLC



• United Technologies Corporation (Rockwell Collins, Inc.)



• Thales Group S.A.



• Leonardo SpA



• National Instruments Corporation



• General Dynamics Corporation



• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

