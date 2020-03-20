20 March 2020

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that today, 20 March 2020, both Nick Wiles (Executive Chairman) and Rachel Kentleton (Finance Director) purchased shares in the Company. Details are provided in the below notification made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

 		Nick Wiles
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		Executive Chairman
c)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

 
b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Market Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)  Volumes
482p  10,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total
 

10,000
482p
£48,200.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		20 March 2020

 
f)Place of the transaction

 		London


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

 		Rachel Kentleton
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		Finance Director
c)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

 
b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Market Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)   Volumes
501.078p  3,996
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total


3,996
501.078p
£20,023.78
e)Date of the transaction

 		20 March 2020

 
f)Place of the transaction

 		London

Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-end-