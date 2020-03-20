20 March 2020
PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The Company announces that today, 20 March 2020, both Nick Wiles (Executive Chairman) and Rachel Kentleton (Finance Director) purchased shares in the Company. Details are provided in the below notification made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|Executive Chairman
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volumes
482p 10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
10,000
482p
£48,200.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Rachel Kentleton
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|Finance Director
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volumes
501.078p 3,996
|d)
|Aggregated information
3,996
501.078p
£20,023.78
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
-end-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM