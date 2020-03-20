20 March 2020

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that today, 20 March 2020, both Nick Wiles (Executive Chairman) and Rachel Kentleton (Finance Director) purchased shares in the Company. Details are provided in the below notification made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name



Nick Wiles 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status



Executive Chairman c) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc



b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument







Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each







GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction



Market Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volumes

482p 10,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Total



10,000

482p

£48,200.00 e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2020



f) Place of the transaction



London





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name



Rachel Kentleton 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status



Finance Director c) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc



b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument







Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each







GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction



Market Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volumes

501.078p 3,996 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Total



3,996

501.078p

£20,023.78 e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2020



f) Place of the transaction



London

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint plc

Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-end-