FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 19th March 2020

















2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 67,959,725















































































































































































































































4.60222%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 67,959,725















































































































































































































































4.60222%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 1,800 71.06 Purchase 500 71.06 Purchase 1,000 71.06 Purchase 2,500 71.06 Purchase 1,600 71.06 Purchase 142 70.29 Purchase 1,100 71.06 Purchase 1,800 71.06 Purchase 596 71.06 Purchase 1,995 71.06 Purchase 291 71.06 Purchase 1,552 71.06 Purchase 69,708 71.06 Purchase 26,376 71.06 Purchase 105 71.06 Purchase 2,526 71.06 Purchase 352 71.06 Purchase 1,408 71.06 Purchase 538 71.06 Purchase 569 71.06 Sale 300 69.50 Sale 18,500 67.94 Sale 363 70.54 Sale 2,100 71.06 Sale 1,100 71.06 Sale 1,000 71.06 Sale 2,500 71.06 Sale 5,000 71.06 Sale 52,400 71.06 Sale 500 71.06 Sale 6,486 71.06 Sale 126,238 71.06 Sale 175,560 71.06 Sale 928 71.06 Sale 505 71.06 Sale 35,400 71.06 Sale 15,156 71.06 Sale 500 71.90 Sale 1,954 71.06 Sale 977 71.06 Sale 1,076 71.06 Sale 10,100 71.06 Sale 1,800 71.06 Sale 1,600 71.06 Sale 1,800 71.06

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



