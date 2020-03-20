New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Population Health Management Market By Product By End Use By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876906/?utm_source=GNW

These functional records may improve financial and clinical outcomes for healthcare providers. The primary objective of population health management is to enhance the health outcomes of a population group by evaluating individual patients within the group.



Growing penetration of IT in the healthcare sector is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the coming years. The advantages provided by population health management systems like remote patient monitoring, data integration, and data storage, are likely to be a driving force on the market. Improved awareness of the adoption of better-personalized medicines is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players in the years to come.



The convergence of the move towards value-based payments, large-scale infrastructure investments in health information technology, along with technological advancements in Big Data, and increasing consumerism in healthcare are among the key drivers that shape healthcare delivery around the world. Healthcare organizations are at high risk for health and financial consequences, due to which, they must rely on population health management software and services. These solutions can help with data collection and analysis to identify and stratify populations, assist Healthcare teams with planning and monitoring of treatment and results. They can also engage members to be involved in managing their care when they move forward.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Services and Software. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Providers, Payers and Employer Groups. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.) are some of the forerunners in the Population Health Management Market. Companies such as McKesson Corporation, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Conifer Health Solutions, LLC), Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, and AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Population Health Management Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Conifer Health Solutions, LLC), eClinicalWorks LLC, UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital), IBM Corporation, and Epic Systems Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Population Health Management Market



Partnerships, Collaboration, and Agreements:



Feb-2020: Allscripts Healthcare came into partnership with Manorama, a healthcare IT Company located in India. The partnership was aimed at delivering an integrated healthcare management information system and the Health Information Exchange platform.



Feb-2020: Athenahealth partnered with NeuroFlow a provider of healthcare technology and advanced analytics. With the help of the latter company, Athenahealth clients’ can deliver digitally and seamlessly validated behavioral health screeners and assessments for assisting with clinical decision-making.



Dec-2019: Philips entered into partnership with Humana, a health insurance company. The partnership was aimed at improving the care for high-risk Medicare Advantage members through implementing two new programs that use Philips’ population health management and remote patient monitoring solutions.



Oct-2019: Cerner signed an agreement with Geisinger, a healthcare provider. Under the agreement, the latter company aimed at using Cerner’s HealtheIntent platform for improving population health management.



Oct-2019: Cerner collaborated with Vively Health, a risk-based provider delivering home-based primary care. The collaboration focused towards changing the care delivery and improving the health outcomes for patients with multiple chronic conditions.



Oct-2019: Cerner teamed up with i2i Population Health, an analytics company for helping in enabling Medicaid cost savings with a suite of IT solutions. Following the collaboration, the clients can get benefits from the integration of systems that enable the data to flow freely in Cerner’s electronic health record system, its HealtheIntent population health management platform and i2i’s suite of pop health tools.



Oct-2019: Athenahealth announced partnership with QuickCred, a division of MedTrainer, Inc. The partnership enabled medical practices in taking advantage of QuickCred’s state-of-the-art compliance and credentialing system along with optimizing revenue cycle management with Athenahealth.



Oct-2019: Epic teamed up with Alameda Health System under which the latter company launched the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system.



Sep-2019: Epic announced collaboration with Phelps Health. In this collaboration, Phelps selected Epic for providing a platform to combine all of Phelps’ care areas to a single unified electronic health record.



Jul-2019: Optum, a part of UnitedHealth announced partnership with John Muir Health, a Healthcare service center. The partnership was focused on leveraging data analytics for helping John Muir Health in improving patient care and making advancements in its clinical and operational performance.



Mar-2019: McKesson announced its collaboration with Navigating Cancer, a leader in technology. The collaboration provided an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform delivers clinical workflow tools for patients and oncology teams.



Mar-2019: Athenahealth announced partnership with Parrish Healthcare for the ambulatory and hospital customers. Under this partnership, Parrish Healthcare adopted Athenahealth Population Health, a National Population Health Management Solution to enhance its care systems.



Feb-2019: Allscripts Healthcare extended with Heritage Valley Health System, a non-profit organization. The partnership was focused towards delivering a complete integrated financial and clinical platform including Allscripts Sunrise HER, dbMotion Solution, Sunrise Financial Manager, and Allscripts EPSi.



Feb-2019: Tenet extended its collaboration with Cerner, a supplier of health information technology solutions. Under the collaboration, the companies would jointly make the information systems more efficient throughout the Tenet’s hospital to help in connecting patient information and providing a unified experience for clinicians and patients.



Jan-2019: IBM signed partnership agreement with eQhealth Solutions, a leader in population health management and medical management solutions. The partnership strengthened eQHealth’s analytics capabilities in digesting and extracting meaning and value from structured and unstructured text healthcare data from the care coordinator’s health risk assessments, clinician notes, and other forms of unstructured data.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2018: Allscripts Healthcare acquired Practice Fusion, a healthcare IT company. The acquisition enabled the company in extending its big data analytics capabilities and it also allows the clients of both the companies to improve their population health management and care coordination skills.



Jan-2018: UnitedHealth acquired DaVita Medical Group, a provider of kidney dialysis services. The acquisition expanded Optum’s care delivery portfolio.



Dec-2017: Philips completed the acquisition of VitalHealth, a provider of cloud-based population health management solutions. The acquisition complemented the existing portfolio of Philips.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Services and



• Software



By End Use



• Providers



• Payers and



• Employer Groups



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



• Cerner Corporation



• McKesson Corporation



• Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Conifer Health Solutions, LLC)



• eClinicalWorks LLC



• UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)



• IBM Corporation



• Epic Systems Corporation



