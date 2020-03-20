NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF WISDOMTREE ISSUER PLC

This notice is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt about its content, please consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in WisdomTree Issuer plc please forward this document to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank manager or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

20 March 2020

Dear Shareholder,

We are writing to you in your capacity as a shareholder of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (the “Sub-Fund”), a sub-fund of WisdomTree Issuer plc (the "Company").

The Sub-Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the NASDAQ CTA Artificial Intelligence Index (the "Index").

The Supplement anticipates that additions and deletions of companies to the Index are reviewed and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in March and September. In light of recent extreme market volatility, NASDAQ Inc. (the "Index Sponsor") has determined to cancel the scheduled March reconstitution of all of its indices, including the Index. The next rebalance date will be in September 2020.

Please note that, as of the date of this notice, the composition of the Index is sufficiently diversified to comply with the investment restrictions and diversification provisions applicable to the Company pursuant to European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011, as amended.

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited at infoeu@wisdomtree.com.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Issuer plc