Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 March 2020 at 17:00





Digitalist Group Plc and Nordea Bank Abp have signed a market making agreement in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Under the agreement, Nordea Bank Abp will provide Digitalist Group Plc’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 4 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation. Both bid and offer side shall include a number of shares corresponding to the value of at least 4,000 euros.

Nordea Bank Abp undertakes to submit bids and offers for the share of Digitalist Group Plc on the trading system maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on each trading day for at least 85 per cent of the time of continuous trading.

The agreement and liquidity providing in accordance with the agreement entered into force on 20 March 2020 at 09.00. The agreement is in force for a fixed period of 3 months and thereafter until terminated with one month’s term of notice.

The purpose of the market making operations is to promote the liquidity of the share and to reduce the volatility of the share price and thus facilitate the trading of private investors in particular.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Petteri Poutiainen, CEO,

tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment