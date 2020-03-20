TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.041666 May 29, 2020 June 15, 2020 $0.041666 June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 $0.041666 July 31, 2020 August 17, 2020 $0.041666 August 31, 2020 September 15, 2020 $0.041666 September 30, 2020 October 15, 2020 $0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $3.93 per unit.



Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca