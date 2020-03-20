TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

 Record DatePayment DateDistribution per unit 
     
 April 30, 2020May 15, 2020$0.041666 
     
 May 29, 2020June 15, 2020$0.041666 
     
 June 30, 2020July 15, 2020$0.041666 
     
 July 31, 2020August 17, 2020$0.041666 
     
 August 31, 2020September 15, 2020$0.041666 
     
 September 30, 2020October 15, 2020$0.041666 

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $3.93 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment.  Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds.  Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.