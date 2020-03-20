Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time



Lenexa, KS, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. eastern time to discuss its operating results for fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, the status of its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. (“Axon,” formerly known as TASER International, Inc.) and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for fiscal 2019 in a press release prior to the investor conference call on April 6, 2020.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #3474957 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, April 6, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from Monday, April 6, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on June 6, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #3474957.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter