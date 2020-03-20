New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Over-The-Air Transmission Platform Market By Component By Platform Type By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876905/?utm_source=GNW

0-capable televisions on the OTA transmission platform market. Due to the rapid adoption of next-generation technology, the broadcasting industry has been expanding at a robust rate in the last few years. The growing need for better channel visibility and operational flexibility is expected to drive the market for the OTA transmission platform in the coming years.



The OTA transmission platform will help broadcasters to send 4K video over wireless transmission platforms along with improved quality of picture. In the OTA application would be incorporated the higher audio quality called 3D multichannel sound, which would help broadcasters provide high quality audio to consumers. The hybrid combination of over-the-air and over-the-top combination is expected to generate opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market because it enables the users to access content from any platform. Growing R&D expenditure in the broadcasting industry and growing on-demand content adoption are further expected to drive the market for the OTA transmission platform. Rising IT investments in the broadcasting industry are expected to provide growth opportunities for OTA transmission platform vendors worldwide, particularly in North America.



The key factor driving market growth for the OTA transmission platform industry is the increased demand for better image quality and wireless transmission platforms. Furthermore, the extensive need for improved channel presentation and quality of operations is also expected to fuel market growth. The shortage of sufficient OTA infrastructure, however, is projected to hinder market growth during the coming years. Increasing R&D spending and IT investment in the broadcasting sector is also expected to provide the industry with significant growth opportunities in the coming years.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Platform Type, the market is segmented into Radio, Television, Mobile, Streaming Devices and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Dish Network Corporation, LG Corporation, and SK Telecom Co., Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the OTA Transmission Platform Market. Companies such as TiVo Corporation, Nuvyyo, Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and GatesAir, Inc., Harmonic, Inc., Gemalto N.V. are some of the key innovators in OTA Transmission Platform Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Corporation (LG Electronics), Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group S.A.), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Dish Network Corporation (AirTV L.L.C.), Channel Master LLC, TiVo Corporation, Nuvyyo, Inc. (Tablo TV), GatesAir, Inc., and Harmonic, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in OTA Transmission Platform Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Sinclair signed a multiyear agreement with AT&T across AT&T TV, DIRECTV, and U-verse. This partnership was aimed at the continuous carriage of Sinclair’s owned local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel.



Jul-2019: ONE Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair announced an agreement with Saankhya Labs, a leader in the development of cognitive software-defined radio solutions and wireless systems. Under this agreement, the company accelerated the development of a 5G Next Generation Broadcast Offload Platform.



Apr-2019: Harmonic signed partnership with Sony Electronics for demonstrating advanced, hybrid ATSC 3.0 functionality. This functionality increases the end-consumer experiences for ATSC 3.0 TVs and expands cloud services. Harmonic’s VOS®360 SaaS provides both over-the-top (OTT) and over-the-air (OTA) components of hybrid services, which run on advanced TV software, developed by Sony.



Jan-2019: GatesAir signed FM radio agreement with Sambhav Media and ENIL, the private broadcasters in India. The agreement includes auxiliary RF equipment, Flexiva FAX air-cooled transmitters, and a rigid transmission line for 30 stations that extend GatesAir’s market-leading share of FM radio transmitters in India.



Jan-2019: SK Telecom signed a joint venture agreement with Sinclair Broadcast. The joint venture company is named as Cast.era and would develop innovative broadcasting solutions based upon ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast transmission standard.



Dec-2018: SK Telecom collaborated with Ericsson, and Qualcomm for 5G NR data call on mid-band over SKT’s live, 5G commercial network. Under this collaboration, Ericsson would offer 5G New Radio (NR) radio, Ericsson Network Management systems, and baseband to SK Telecom for its 5G commercial network.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2019: GatesAir acquired ONEtastic, a company that provides television and digital radio transmission systems. The acquisition accelerated the company’s investments in the transmission portfolio and added new capabilities to its portfolio.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: Dish Network launched AirTV 2, the second-generation of its device. This device is distributed over-the-air broadcast TV reception over home WiFi. The device with the access of WiFi can be connected to mobile devices and TVs.



Oct-2019: TiVo introduced TiVo EDGE for antenna, a premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) capable, all-in-one media device. This device has expanded the company’s footprint in Canada. It is a live TV, DVR, and streaming player, which provides the customers with access to everything they need for watching.



Jul-2019: Dish introduced a new AirTV Mini, a palm-sized dongle. It is an upgrade to the original 2017 AirTV Player. The AirTV Mini’s new interface brings the Over the Air (OTA) local channels and Netflix into the Sling TV app and helps the cord-cutters to have access to all the streaming content from a single device.



Jul-2019: LG unveiled two new UHD LED Smart televisions in India. This lineup includes a 43-inch TV and a 55-inch TV and can also function as smart home hubs.



Apr-2019: Harmonic released a new CDN-enabled Primary Distribution solution, a workflow supported by the company’s VOS®360 SaaS. This solution is engaged in transforming the way programmers provide linear feeds to their distribution partners.



Mar-2019: Sinclair Technologies launched TRANSeo series of mobile antennas for transport applications. This is a vehicle/transit antenna that covers all the frequency bands for Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF), 2G/2.5G/3G/4G, and Wi-Fi communications between 100 MHz and 6 GHz, depending upon the model selected.



Jan-2019: Sinclair introduced Stirr, a streaming service for bringing local TV news and other content to the growing cord-cutters across the US.



Jan-2019: Nuvyyo introduced Tablo QUAD, the next generation 4-Tuner DVR together with the new feature. The new feature automatically skips the commercials within the recordings. The DVR helps the consumers in discovering, recording, and streaming up to four live antenna TV channels together.



Sep-2018: Dish made an enhancement to its AirTV device by adding DVR functionality to it. The new feature helps the Air TV users in watching and recording all the local channels both at home and outside, with the help of a newly upgraded Sling TV app.



Sep-2018: TiVo unveiled hybrid set-top box TiVo Bolt OTA for DTT and OTT featuring 4K UltraHD. This is an all-in-one home entertainment product, which integrates the features of TiVo’s PVR with online streaming services.



May-2018: Dish DBS, a subsidiary of Dish Network released AirTV service, an over-the-top, over-the-air service. This service provides access to dozens of over-the-air broadcast channels to customers across multiple devices inside and outside of the home.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Platform



o Radio



o Television



o Mobile



o Streaming Devices and Others



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• LG Corporation (LG Electronics)



• Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group S.A.)



• Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



• SK Telecom Co., Ltd.



• Dish Network Corporation (AirTV L.L.C.)



• Channel Master LLC



• TiVo Corporation



• Nuvyyo, Inc. (Tablo TV)



• GatesAir, Inc.



• Harmonic, Inc.



