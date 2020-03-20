MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following supplementary information relates to the management proxy circular of Laurentian Bank of Canada dated February 7, 2020 (the “Circular”) in connection with the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 7, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Circular and related notice of meeting.



We have been actively monitoring developments relating to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the directives of public health and government authorities for group gatherings and social distancing. The health and well-being of our team members, customers, investors and communities is our priority. To proactively deal with the public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and other stakeholders, we are changing the location of our annual meeting.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on April 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. In line with the latest directives from public health and government authorities, this year’s meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of live audio webcast. You will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Attending the meeting online enables registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to participate in the meeting, submit questions and securely vote in real time through a web-based platform instead of attending the meeting in person. Shareholders will have the same opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting.

Your vote is important

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, we urge you to vote by submitting your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Circular and proxy materials previously distributed for the meeting. Note that the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously distributed to you will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares.

How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the virtual meeting and vote by completing a ballot online during the meeting through the live webcast platform, provided they are connected to the internet and follow the steps below.

Non-registered shareholders that want to vote at the virtual meeting, or appoint a third party to do so, must appoint themselves, or the third party, as proxyholder by carefully following the instructions in the Circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. After submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form to appoint themselves or a third party as proxyholder, shareholders must also complete the additional step of registering their proxyholder online at http://www.computershare.com/laurentianbank by no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 3, 2020. Failing to register online will result in a proxyholder not receiving a control number, which is required to vote at the meeting. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the virtual meeting as guests but will not be able to vote at the virtual meeting.

Step 1 – Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/129122232 . We recommend that you log in at least one hour before the meeting starts.





– Log in online at . We recommend that you log in at least one hour before the meeting starts. Step 2 – Follow these instructions:



Registered shareholders : Click “Login” and then enter your control number and password “direction2020” (case sensitive). The control number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received from our transfer agent is your control number.



Duly appointed proxyholders : Click “Login” and then enter your control number and password “direction2020” (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered online with our transfer agent will receive a control number by email from our transfer agent after the proxy voting deadline has passed.



Guests : Click “Guest” and then complete the online form.

If you are a United States non-registered shareholder and you wish to attend, participate or vote at the meeting, you must first obtain a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Follow the instructions from your broker or bank included with your proxy materials or contact your broker or bank to request a legal proxy form. After obtaining a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, you must submit a copy of your legal proxy to our transfer agent to then register to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Requests for registration should be directed to: Computershare, 100 University Avenue 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than April 3, 2020.

If you use your control number to log in to the meeting, any vote you cast at the meeting will automatically revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the meeting.

We look forward to your attendance at this year’s meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Sivan Fox

Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary

Montreal Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2020

