Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 20 March 2020
No. 06/2020
ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.
Group CEO Jeff Gravenhorst has purchased 6,300 shares in ISS A/S as described in attached notification.
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25
Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 22 24 65 42
For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734
Attachments
ISS A/S
Soeborg, DENMARK
062020 - ISS Announcement - Manager's TransactionFILE URL | Copy the link below
062020 - ISS Announcement - PDMR indberetning - Jeff Gravenhorst - 20032020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: