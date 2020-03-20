Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Managers' transactions
20.3.2020 5.15 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Lares, Laura 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20200320092148_13
   
Issuer
Name:Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI:743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-03-20
Venue:OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009010854
 
Volume:1167
Unit price:Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1167
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

