COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 20, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Erik Gregers Hansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|New shares
DK0061268711
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109
|17,600
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
17,600
DKK 1,918,400.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and has been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Rolf Sass Sørensen
Vice President Investor Relations (EU)
Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
Graham Morrell
Paddock Circle Advisors (US)
graham@paddockcircle.com
Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 13 / 2020
