It includes constantly improving inventory, quality control, production, maintenance, and staffing around strategic goals such as cost reduction, efficiency, product innovation, sustainability, and compliance with regulations. Better management of industrial activities can provide significant benefits to businesses. Nevertheless, several companies keep relying on less efficient, but more familiar, manual methods. Also, when evaluated, manual solutions are too unstable and isolated and prove to be extremely inefficient. Collaboration is also challenging for traditional methods, and when experts leave or change jobs, their expertise goes with them.



Proliferation of Industry 4.0 evolution has motivated manufacturers to opt into their facilities for optimized production processes for digitalized solutions. This is a primary factor that is expected to drive market growth. The global market growth is expected to improve at a rapid rate because of the proliferation of robotic process automation (RPA). In addition, the rise in need of compliance with strict government regulations in the manufacturing process of a product to meet all quality standards, particularly in the healthcare sector, is another major factor expected to stimulate market growth. However, high initial investment costs could impede growth of the market. That being said, the market is likely to overcome the cost barrier with supportive government initiatives toward smart factory.



Empowering skilled workers with improved technology capability to assess their long-established knowledge and experience is a major area of opportunity that brings great benefits to manufacturing productivity and performance. Software that improves operational efficiency, helps industries organize work processes, and manages huge volumes of data into actionable statistics is expected to gain high adoption, according to the key executives of top companies. The adoption of manufacturing operations management software is expected to speed up with their application in various use cases. These applications include quality management, planning and scheduling, data historians, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and document management.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Quality Process Management, Labor Management, Process & Production Intelligence, Inventory Management and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Automotive, Chemical, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market. Companies such as Aspen Technology, Inc., Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, and Plex Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Critical Manufacturing S.A., and General Electric (GE) Co. are some of the key innovators in Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Aspen Technology, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE (Dassault Group), Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE) Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Plex Systems, Inc., Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, and Critical Manufacturing S.A.



Recent strategies deployed in Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Aegis teamed up with Karre Elektronik, following which, it continues to provide its IIoT-driven MES software to Karre. Through this, the customers of the latter company would have the assurance of world-class service together with the differentiating focus and flexibility of a local partner, delivering the cost-effective and highest possible quality of manufacturing performance.



Dec-2019: Critical Manufacturing partnered with HCL Technologies for providing manufacturing execution systems in complex manufacturing for hi-tech medical devices and semiconductor manufacturing industries. The partnership helped with the integration of Industry 4.0 with MES for achieving end-to-end digitalization between several plant floor systems.



Nov-2019: Critical Manufacturing announced partnership with Cogiscan, a provider of connectivity solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. The partnership was aimed at delivering smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.



Oct-2019: Aegis announced its collaboration with SC Electronic Service, a manufacturer of electronic assemblies. In this collaboration, Aegis provides the full suite of IIoT-driven MES software. This collaboration helps the latter company in bringing unprecedented value opportunities, advanced quality management, and analytics, etc. for providing exact traceability of processes and materials.



Jul-2019: AspenTech collaborated with Hexagon PPM for helping the manufacturers in process industries to manage the financial risks of complex and big projects.



May-2019: Siemens came into partnership with HP for helping the customers in transforming their businesses through additive manufacturing solutions.



Apr-2019: Siemens partnered with SAS for helping the enterprises in the creation of new cloud-enabled solutions and IoT edge by integrating SAS and open source streaming analytics with Siemens’ MindSphere.



Mar-2019: Siemens signed partnership agreement with Happiest Minds to expand the focus of Happiest Minds in Smart Manufacturing and Industrial areas through the domain of Siemens and IoT expertise.



Feb-2019: Dassault Systemes entered into a partnership with ABB for providing end-to-end offering of advanced open digital solutions to customers. These solutions increase the competitiveness of industrial companies while increasing the speed, flexibility, and productivity of their manufacturing, product lifecycles, and operations.



Nov-2018: Siemens announced its partnership with BISTel for providing outstanding business values to the Manufacturing sector. Under this partnership, the BISTel’s advanced data analytics platform, eDatalzyer®, and its real-time, health monitoring and predictive maintenance (HMP) solution have been integrated with Siemens’ MindSphere cloud-based, open Industrial IoT platform.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Aspen took over Mnubo Inc., a provider of purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics infrastructure for the internet of things (IoT) and Sabisu Ltd., a provider of flexible enterprise visualization and workflow solution. The acquisitions helped the company in accelerating the distribution of embedded AI in both its existing and future solutions.



Jul-2019: Emerson completed the acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation business. The acquisition allowed the former company to help the oil and gas producers in increasing production and reducing operating costs with cloud-based monitoring, control, and optimization.



Apr-2019: Emerson took over Bioproduction Group (Bio-G), a leader in simulation, modeling, and scheduling software for biomanufacturing. The acquisition helped the company in delivering more ways of accelerating life sciences manufacturing.



Jul-2018: Plex Systems took over DATTUS, a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity technologies. The acquisition accelerated its IIoT strategy and extended its manufacturing cloud to new streams of machine data and intelligence.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: ABB launched the new version of its ABB Ability Manufacturing Operations Management software. The new features of this platform include a new smart interactive dashboard application and an enhanced user experience based on a new HTML 5 web client, which offers a new statistical process control (SPC) application, greater visibility, and collaboration to determine that the processes are under control or not.



Nov-2019: Aegis introduced FactoryLogix 2019.1, new software. This software provides unique capabilities for complex discrete manufacturers to help them in achieving efficiency, agility, and superior customer service.



Jun-2019: Siemens launched Siemens Opcenter software for expanding the solutions for Manufacturing Operations Management.



Apr-2019: Aspen launched aspenONE Version 11 software. The software improves operational analytics for batch and continuous operations for accurately identifying the sources of process and quality variability and increases asset utilization.



Jan-2019: Aegis released FactoryLogix, its first MES solution that uses the power of IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) standard. Through this software, the manufactures of all sizes have the potential to track the actual realization and transformation benefits of Industry 4.0.



Oct-2018: Plex Systems made enhancements to its Manufacturing Cloud for delivering business and operational efficiencies, which automate recurring processes, reduces costs, and provides improved system visibility and control to leaders.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2019: GE opened a new additive manufacturing facility in Germany to expand its business in other countries. The facility became the manufacturing hub for the additive manufacturing industry.



Jun-2019: Siemens expanded its reach to China by opening a Smart Manufacturing Innovation Hub in Chengdu for the transformation of the manufacturing sector.



May-2019: Plex Systems opened a new office in Prague. The office would deliver services and supports for an increasing number of Plex customers with plants in Europe.



Feb-2019: Honeywell opened a new manufacturing and testing center for advanced automation technologies in Kuwait. The center allows the product assembly and customer testing and acceptance consolidated under one roof. This makes it faster and easier for customers to deploy new technologies.



Apr-2018: Honeywell made an investment in its existing Fulgaon manufacturing facility in Pune. The company just doubled the operational space of the plant to 151,000 square feet. This facility allows the company to provide enhanced training capabilities and expertise to customers and expands its product range.



