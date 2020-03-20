Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

20 March 2020 5.35 pm

Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 12 March 2020, Lassila & Tikanoja plc has transferred 9 727 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 10,28 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 19 March 2020.

After the transfer on 20 March 2020, the company holds a total of 693 589 shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

