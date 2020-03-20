NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. (“BWA”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $8.69 based upon BWA’s March 18, 2020 closing price of $19.17. If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FTSV shareholders will receive $95.50 in cash for each share of FTSV common stock that they own. The acquisition has been structured as a tender offer, which will expire at one minute after 11:59 pm Eastern on April 6, 2020. If you own FTSV shares and wish to discuss this investigation, your rights, or the tender of your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/forty-seven-inc/

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SMRT shareholders will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of SMRT that they own. If you own SMRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stein-mart-inc/

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN)