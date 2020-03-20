New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Krill Oil Market By Application By Form By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876900/?utm_source=GNW

In general, it is extracted using a solvent or solvent-free extraction. Increasing benefits of krill oil for various applications like fortified food & beverages feed for animals, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others are expected to increase the growth of the krill oil market over the forecast period.



Distribution is a key factor for success in the existing krill oil sector. Increasing competition and relatively slow market growth rates on the krill oil market have compelled firms to concentrate on increasing product expansion. Supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, and so on, play a major role in the delivery of krill oil products. The transition from niche distribution channels to major mass retailers is driving growing consumer demands for green products. Mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target are incorporating products from krill oil into their retail chain.



Dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and pharmaceuticals are the main segments of application due to increased demand for sports supplements along with increased awareness of gastrointestinal health. Demand for pet and animal feed is expected to be witnessing high demand due to increasing pet ownership and rising disposable incomes in the global market. Growing product innovation in the animal and pet feed market is expected to increase demand for krill in the coming years. The rising demand for fortified pet food products in this application segment is expected to further propel the market for krill oil.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Food & Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Krill Oil Application. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Soft gels, Capsules and Liquids. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.), Aker ASA (Aker BioMarine), Norwegian Fish Oil AS, NutriGold Inc., Rimfrost AS, Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., NWC Naturals, Inc., Nutracode LLC, Ergomax, and Coastside Bio Resources.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Dietary Supplements



• Functional Food & Beverages



• Animal Food & Pet Food



• Pharmaceuticals and



• Other Krill Oil Application



By Form



• Soft gels



• Capsules and



• Liquids



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.)



• Aker ASA (Aker BioMarine)



• Norwegian Fish Oil AS



• NutriGold Inc.



• Rimfrost AS



• Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



• NWC Naturals, Inc.



• Nutracode LLC



• Ergomax



• Coastside Bio Resources



