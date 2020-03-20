SCANFIL PLCANNOUNCEMENT 20.3.2020
   
   
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.03.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 20.3.2020 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share SCANFL 
Amount 5 048Shares
Average price/ share 3,7727EUR
Total cost 19 044,59EUR
   
   
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 345 791 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 20.3.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Scanfil Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
