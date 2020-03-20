NEW YORK and ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodnation , the first philanthropic advising platform to connect donors with top-performing charities that reflect their values and interests, today announced it has partnered with National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) to create the Coronavirus Response Fund. Focused on our most vulnerable populations -- seniors, the homeless, families living in poverty, people with a disability and students in need -- Goodnation’s Coronavirus Response Fund enables donors to give where and when it is most needed across the country and world.



“COVID-19 is a disaster the whole country is facing at the exact same time. Disaster response groups and nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable communities are mobilizing and need immediate support to be effective,” said Rob Hansen, president of Goodnation. “NVOAD has a long track record of understanding and meeting the needs of people at risk in the face of a disaster and together we will ensure the resources go where they can have the greatest impact.”

Goodnation surveyed the nonprofits on their platform and worked closely with NVOAD to create the Coronavirus Response Fund to address the most immediate needs. Donations will be used for disaster response to care for the most vulnerable across the 56 U.S. states and territories,‍ local support by nonprofits already on the front lines in U.S. communities and global intervention by leading international health and relief organizations.

“In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, donors are often overwhelmed and aren’t sure where their donation will have the greatest impact. We partnered with Goodnation to reach people who want to aid their neighbors and help mitigate the inevitable effects the coronavirus is having on community health and beyond,” said Greg Forrester, president and CEO of NVOAD. “Through this effort, people will be fed, emotional care provided, and community resources enhanced. More people will have hope, will survive, and will have a chance of making it through this crisis.”

Working with NVOAD, who is staging a major on-the-ground response across the United States, and surveying the high-impact nonprofits on their own platform, Goodnation identified and vetted over 25 community-based and global nonprofit organizations for inclusion in the fund. They are leading programs and foundations on the front lines of the ongoing efforts to support vulnerable populations worldwide, including:

CDC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, funds raised by the CDC Foundation through their Emergency Response Fund will be used to meet fast-emerging needs identified by CDC to help respond to the public health threat posed by this virus.

Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

Horizons for Homeless Children, improves the lives of young homeless children in Massachusetts and helps their families to succeed by providing high quality early education, opportunities for play, and comprehensive family support services.

SelfHelp Community Service, dedicated to maintaining the independence and dignity of seniors and at-risk populations through a spectrum of housing, home health care, social services, and new technology

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef and humanitarian José Andrés, WCK uses the power of food to strengthen communities in times of crisis and beyond. WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help communities recover and establish resilient food systems.

“Whether directly responding to the coronavirus crisis or not, nonprofits are already beginning to struggle financially as donors’ priorities are elsewhere and critical fundraising events over the next several months are canceled,” said Hansen.

Goodnation will add nonprofits to the fund as new needs emerge. Anyone can donate any amount of money through the fund. To donate, learn more about the nonprofit groups or for more information, visit www.goodnation.io/coronavirusfund .

About Goodnation

Goodnation was founded in 2018 by Rob Hansen who, after 20 years working in fundraising for nonprofits, set out to fill a void he saw all too often. Goodnation’s mission is to modernize philanthropy, better serve donors and collectively create an impact on our country's and communities’ toughest challenges. Through the technology platform, in-depth research and personal Philanthropy Advisor service, Goodnation works with major donors to define their core values and interests and connect them with high-performing nonprofits across 30 cause areas that are making a meaningful impact. Learn more at www.goodnation.io or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum promoting cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration; and fosters more effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes over 60 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent Local/Regional VOADs and hundreds of other member organizations throughout the country. For more information visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD , www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD and https://www.instagram.com/nationalvoad .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lara Cohn

lcohn@rosecomm.com

646-596-6377

RoseComm for Goodnation