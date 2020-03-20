New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kombucha Market By Flavor By Distribution Channel By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876899/?utm_source=GNW





The consumption of kombucha has recorded various benefits like improved body functionality, digestive health and elevating mood and energy levels. The product’s increasing prominence can be attributed to its distinctive flavor and fizzy taste, making it stand out among a wide range of beverages available in the market. Moreover, Kombucha helps to fight cancer, arthritis as well as other degenerative diseases. It’s capable of detoxifying the body, raising energy levels, boost metabolism, restore connective tissue, and reduce headaches.



Increasing consumer preference for functional beverages over carbonated drinks and juices is anticipated to drive growth along with awareness of the product’s implicit nutritional benefits. Kombucha has also been found to be effective in the treatment of arthritis, cancer, and other degenerative diseases, as well as to be useful for body detoxification, improved metabolism, connective tissue reconstruction, and headaches. Companies invest extensively in new product development to cater for the growing inclination of consumers towards healthy drinks and new flavors.



Due to the rapid evolution of the production process, the global kombucha market is expected to see substantial growth to improve and optimize fermenters by minimizing the inefficiencies detected during fermentation. Advanced bottling technology and automated labeling methods can further reduce production time as well as reduce the manual labor involved in the process and thus influence market growth strongly.



Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Non-Flavored and Flavored. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Health Stores, Online Stores and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. (KeVita), GT’s Living Foods LLC, LIVE Soda, LLC, Health-Ade, LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation (Physicians Capital Corporation), Revive Kombucha (Peet’s Coffee), and Townshend’s Tea Company.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Flavor



• Non-Flavored



• Flavored



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket



• Health Stores



• Online Stores



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• PepsiCo, Inc. (KeVita)



• GT’s Living Foods LLC



• LIVE Soda, LLC



• Health-Ade, LLC



• Humm Kombucha LLC



• Kosmic Kombucha



• Cell-Nique Corporation (Physicians Capital Corporation)



• Revive Kombucha (Peet’s Coffee)



• Townshend’s Tea Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001