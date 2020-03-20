TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V: PCQ) (the “Company”), wishes to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 1,300,000 common share purchase warrants originally issued on March 23, 2017.



Upon the approval of the TSXV, the expiry dates of the March 2017 Warrants will be extended as follows:

Number of Warrants: 1,300,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2017

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

