﻿﻿Company Announcement No. 04/2020

Copenhagen, 20 March 2020

The COVID-19 situation and the related restrictions, particularly imposed on the Company’s Italian office, have caused Athena Investments A/S to reschedule the publication of the annual report for 2019. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the publication from 25 March to 30 March 2020 .

The updated financial calendar is as follows:

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2020 Annual Report 2019 30 March Annual General Meeting 2020 23 April Interim Report for H1 2020 4 August

