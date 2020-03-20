Company Announcement No. 04/2020
Copenhagen, 20 March 2020
The COVID-19 situation and the related restrictions, particularly imposed on the Company’s Italian office, have caused Athena Investments A/S to reschedule the publication of the annual report for 2019. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the publication from 25 March to 30 March 2020.
The updated financial calendar is as follows:
|FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|2020
|Annual Report 2019
|30 March
|Annual General Meeting 2020
|23 April
|Interim Report for H1 2020
|4 August
