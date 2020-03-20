﻿﻿Company Announcement No. 04/2020

Copenhagen, 20 March 2020

The COVID-19 situation and the related restrictions, particularly imposed on the Company’s Italian office, have caused Athena Investments A/S to reschedule the publication of the annual report for 2019. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the publication from 25 March to 30 March 2020.

The updated financial calendar is as follows:

FINANCIAL CALENDAR     
          2020         
Annual Report 201930 March
Annual General Meeting 202023 April
Interim Report for H1 20204 August

