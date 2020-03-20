

Company Announcement no. 51 – 2020

Copenhagen, March 20th, 2020





GreenMobility update regarding impact of Covid-19





In the current situation with the impact of Covid-19 affecting the GreenMobility business, GreenMobility is suspending its expectations for 2020, as the duration of the Covid-19 effect is currently uncertain.

GreenMobility is experiencing a decrease in mobility as a consequence of the closure of educational institutes, public offices and an increasing degree of working from home in private companies. GreenMobility expects to return quickly to its normal operational level, once mobility in the mentioned areas starts to return to normal.

The entire GreenMobility fleet is still operational and available for customers, and to limit the spread of the virus, GreenMobility has increased cleaning efforts, including disinfection, in the cars.

To help the people who are helping others, GreenMobility is providing its service free of charge for doctors and nurses, to get safely to and from work.

GreenMobility is continuously expecting launch in several new cities as planned, but the timing will be affected by Covid-19. GreenMobility’s ambition for a main market listing in 2020 is unchanged.

Meanwhile GreenMobility has initiated cost reduction initiatives and discharge of employees. In addition, GreenMobility expects a main part of its costs to be covered by the government economic relief packages.

GreenMobility will provide an update with its first quarter announcement on April 29th.









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

