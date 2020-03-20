BrainChip Holding Ltd will provide a market update via conference call; 25 March 2020 5:00 p.m. USPDT, 26 March 2020 Midday AEDT, 26 March 2020 9:00 a.m. AWST

Company presentation will include the status of product development and commercialization of the AkidaTM intellectual property and device

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology today announced that the Company will provide a market update on 25 March 2020 USPDT. The update precedes the Company’s lodging of the March quarter 4C as the global impact of the coronavirus has led to numerous investor enquires.

Louis DiNardo, BrainChip CEO commented, “Given the unprecedented nature of global circumstances related to the Covid-19 virus and in unified support of investors, Peter van der Made, CTO and Anil Mankar, CDO will join the call to add comments and address questions. Investors are encouraged to provide questions in advance to brainchipupdate@brainchipinc.com .

Investors can register to attend the call here: https://bit.ly/33veONu



About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters.



