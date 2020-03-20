New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Growth Hormone Market By Application By Distribution Channel By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876897/?utm_source=GNW

Growth hormone (GH) deficiency in humans is triggered when the pituitary gland does not synthesize enough HGH concentration. This deficiency in humans is treated by subcutaneous injection of recombinant human growth hormone. In the pituitary gland, the human body naturally produces growth hormones. The growth hormone is processed and secreted by somatotropic cells present in the lateral wings of the anterior pituitary gland.



The growth hormone helps in increasing height during childhood, raises calcium retention levels, strengthens and improves bone mineralization. It also increases the muscle mass through sarcomere hypertrophy, increases protein synthesis, promotes lipolysis, enhances the growth of all internal organs excluding the brain. The hormone has a key role to play in homeostasis, it helps to reduce glucose uptake by the liver.



Growth hormone (GH) treatment has only been used to help children with severe growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Nevertheless, today, with an excess of recombinant human GH (rhGH), it is also used to treat a wide range of other conditions. RhGH may be used to treat short-term GH deficiency (GHD), insufficiency, and other disorders leading to poor growth. At present, it is also used in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF), Prader Willi syndrome (PWS), Turner syndrome (TS), small gestational age (SGA) with no upward development of 2 years, idiopathic short stature (ISS) and some short-term dysmorphic syndromes. Through the growth hormone therapy, many children can attain adult heights better than expected- on the basis of their growth pattern of pretreatment.



Based on the type of Growth Hormone Deficiency, the application of Human Growth Hormone is studied across Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency and Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Merck Group, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS, Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH), Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Ferring Holdings SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, and Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market



Nov-2019: Novartis signed an agreement to acquire The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition would expand the biopharmaceuticals business of the company.



Jul-2019: Pfizer acquired Therachon, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The acquisition enabled the company in developing innovtive medicines for addresssing the medical needs of people with rare diseases.



Jun-2019: Ipsen extended its agreement with Debiopharm for the renewal of their Decapeptyl. Decapeptyl is a natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Under this partnership, the companies aimed to develop, manufacture, and distribute Decapeptyl across Europe and certain Asian and African markets.



Mar-2019: Ipsen introduced a new pre-filled syringe for its blockbuster rare disease drug Somatuline (lanreotide) in the EU. Somatuline is used for the treatment of acromegaly, a rare disease caused by excess growth hormone production.



Jan-2019: Pfizer Mexico came into partnership with JOY, a FamilyTech Wearables Company. Under this partnership, the latter company aims to distribute its first product, the Octopus Watch to the children with a chronic health condition known as growth hormone deficiency (GHD). JOY would distribute its product in Mexico with the help of Pfizer.



May-2018: Novartis Korea launched Signifor LAR (long-acting release), an acromegaly therapy, on the domestic market. Acromegaly is a rare disease under which the parts of the body grow excessively, resulting in limb enlargement or facial deformity.



Aug-2017: Teva released generic testosterone, which is used for the treatment of hormone deficiencies and breast cancer. It is also used as a hormone therapy for transgender men.



Oct-2016: Merck expanded its foothold in Spain by opening a new biotech plant in Tres Cantos, Madrid, Spain. Due to this, the production capacity has been increased by 50%.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Small for Gestational Age



• Prader-Willi Syndrome



• Idiopathic Short Stature



• Turner Syndrome



• Growth Hormone Deficiency and



o Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency



o Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency



• Other Applications



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Specialty Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Merck Group



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS



• Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH)



• Pfizer, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)



• Ferring Holdings SA



• Novo Nordisk A/S



• Eli Lilly and Company



• Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.



