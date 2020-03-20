Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release 20 March 2020 at 7:45 p.m. EET

Kojamo establishes a EUR 2,500,000,000 EMTN programme

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, WHETHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR IN ANY OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE AGAINST THE LAW

Kojamo plc (“Kojamo”) has established a EUR 2,500,000,000 EMTN (“Euro Medium Term Note”) programme (“Programme”). The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus (“Base Prospectus”) for the Programme on 20 March 2020 which will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.ise.ie and on Kojamo's website at https://kojamo.fi/en/investors/financial-information/financing-and-bonds/emtn-programme/. The Programme has been rated Baa2 by Moody’s Investors Service Ltd.

The proceeds from notes issued under the Programme will be applied by Kojamo for its general corporate purposes. Notes issued under the Programme may be denominated in any currency. Kojamo may apply for the notes issued under the Programme to be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on its regulated market.

Kojamo has mandated Nordea Bank Abp to act as the arranger of the Programme. Kojamo will announce when notes are issued under the Programme.

Helsinki, 20.3.2020

KOJAMO PLC

For further information, please contact:

Jani Nieminen, CEO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3201

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland’s largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland’s biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

Important regulatory notice

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of this announcement) or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment. Recipients of this announcement who intend to purchase any securities are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must be made solely on the basis of the information contained in any final form prospectus and final terms published in connection with any such securities, which if and when published will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin. The Programme described above and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Programme in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Kojamo has not registered, or intends to register, neither the Base Prospectus nor securities in any of these jurisdictions or to conduct an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. In particular, no securities of Kojamo have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

This release is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, does not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order“) or (b) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc”) of the Order, or (c) other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons“). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.