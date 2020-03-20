HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: FRAN) today announced that in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, it has temporarily closed substantially all of its stores effective March 20, 2019. The remainder of its stores will remain open, subject to monitoring of the rapidly developing situation, with limited hours of operation. The Company continues to serve its customers on www.francescas.com.



The Company also announced that it will postpone its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 earnings announcement and will make an announcement in the future regarding the new date for the release of earnings.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of today, francesca's® operated approximately 708 boutiques in 47 states throughout the United States and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.