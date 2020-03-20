PHOENIX, AZ, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR), today announced that the Company's subsidiary, MediDent Supplies, has begun expedited Air Freight shipments of medical equipment and supplies into its operations center in Phoenix, Arizona with the first shipment scheduled to land within 24 hours.

Due to the national demand for medical equipment such as Ventilators, Respirators, Touchless Thermometers, and Autoclaves as well as municipal and hospital demand for PPE and disposables such as DTC3X-N95 Surgical Masks, SMS Isolation Gowns, Latex & Nitrile Gloves, and Ammonia Disinfectant Wipes, in addition to the recent launch of the Company’s “MediDent Supplies Viral Specimen Collection Kit” to support the #StayHomeSaveLives efforts across the country, MediDent Supplies Executives determined that expediting delivery of these items to our distribution facility to begin filling immediate volume demands would serve the national interest while positively impacting the Company’s revenues.

MediDent Supplies has worked aggressively with consumers, local, state and federal authorities, and medical groups to provide existing inventories of medical equipment and supplies over the past weeks. Pre-existing inventories have been exhausted within days if not hours of availability and the Company currently has invoices and purchase orders outstanding for the entire first Air Freight shipment of testing equipment and PPE items.

“Even with the investments, our Board approved before COVID-19 took hold in the USA we have simply been overwhelmed with demand for testing, PPE gear and many other items. While we have been able to continue delivering to new and existing customers so far, these efforts to quickly bring large volumes of items to market while expanding our product lines based on the needs of municipal and healthcare groups will increase the impact our company has and the growth of shareholder value. Not even a week ago we talked about managing the spike in demand for medical equipment and today our company has multiple additional products such as surgical masks and isolation gowns being flown in for immediate distribution,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO of MediDent Supplies

He continued, “I want to deeply thank our NBDR team members, advisors, friends and families for putting forth truly extraordinary efforts over the last few weeks (and over the next few months) to help serve the needs of our clients around the country. The sheer number of requests and calls is akin to drinking from a firehose but our teams have stepped up over and over to serve, deliver and assist. We have not and will not raise ANY prices during this time, while this will be an impactful financial time for our Company we are very aware that people are hurting and our mission is to serve them at the same great prices our MediDent Supplies brand has become renowned for. Please stay home, cover your cough and WASH YOUR HANDS.”

In addition to testing items and supplies that MediDent Supplies offered before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the operations teams at MediDent Supplies have moved quickly and strategically to add high demand items to our existing product lines. These items include, but are not limited to, DTC3X N95 Surgical Masks, SMS Isolation Gowns, Ammonia Disinfectant Wipes, Viral Specimen Collection Kits, Touchless Thermometers and Ventilators.

Due to the increasing infection rates in the USA, states such as California ordering "Shelter in place" decrees and the Company's rapidly expanding client base of governments and healthcare providers, No Borders, Inc. projects a continued or accelerating demand for the Company’s MediDent Supplies products through at least Q3 2020. The Company is relying on both existing manufacturing relationships as well as contracting with additional suppliers for these expedited Air Freight shipments and the Company has begun, and expects to continue, deploying large amounts of capital to support these operations in the immediate future. While we deeply hope that all of these preparations are ultimately unneeded, this reality does present potentially large revenue growth opportunities for the Company for the foreseeable future.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation, and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets (www.NoBordersNaturals.com).

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

