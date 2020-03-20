Paris, Friday 20 March 2020, 7.30 pm CET

Nexity has implemented a round of share buybacks, as part of the share buyback programme authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 May 2019. The buyback mandate, which was granted to investment services provider ODDO BHF SCA, is for a maximum amount of €10 million.

This mandate follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to buy back shares in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution potentially caused by the vesting of free shares with the Group’s employees.

It follows the share buybacks carried out since 2018, under which Nexity bought back 1,195,123 shares (i.e. 2.0% of the share capital) for a total of around €51 million.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all our clients, as well as to the environment and society as a whole.

Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A

Nexity is included in the following indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXIFP

CONTACT

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 18 43 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment