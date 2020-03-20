Press Release





Filing of the Vallourec 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2019 Annual Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 20 March 2020 – Vallourec today announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for the 2019 fiscal year, with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2020.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the 2019 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance;

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

a description of Vallourec 's share buyback program in accordance with Article 241-2 of the AMF Regulations.

The French-language Universal Registration Document is available:

on the Vallourec website: www.vallourec.com

on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org

It is also available at the Vallourec corporate office, 27 avenue du Général-Leclerc - Boulogne-Billancourt (92100).

An English-language version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document will be available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com) by 30 March 2020 at the latest.





About Vallourec

A world leader in its industries, Vallourec is the benchmark provider of tubular solutions for the energy sector and some of the most demanding applications: from oil and gas wells in extreme conditions right through to next-generation hydroelectric plants, bold architectural projects and high-performance mechanical equipment. In keeping with its trailblazing spirit and bolstered by state-of-the-art R&D, Vallourec continues to push the boundaries of technology. Established in some twenty counties, in close proximity to its customers, the Group boasts a workforce of nearly 19,000 passionate and committed employees who offer much more than tubes: they offer ever increasingly innovative, reliable and competitive solutions to make all projects doable.

Traded on the Euronext stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker: VK) eligible for a SRD (Service de Règlement Différé [Differed Settlement Service]), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes.

In the United States, Vallourec implemented a sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). The ratio of Vallourec ADR to ordinary shares is 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

For more information, please contact:

