Procedures for obtaining preparatory documents for the shareholders' annual general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of 6 April 2020

Boulogne-Billancourt, 20 March 2020 - Vallourec's (the “Company”) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) will be held on Monday 6 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Maison de la Mutualité - 24, rue Saint-Victor - 75005 Paris or, in the event that the Shareholders’ Meeting cannot be held at the Maison de la Mutualité due to public health restrictions resulting from the current Covid-19 outbreak, at the Group’s headquarters – 27, avenue du Général Leclerc – Boulogne-Billancourt (the Company will confirm for its shareholders the location of the Shareholder’ Meeting via press release).

The preliminary notice of the meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 2 March 2020, the notice of meeting brochure including the agenda, draft resolutions and reports of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board thereon, as well as the procedures for participating in the Meeting and voting are available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com: Investors > Annual general meetings > 2020).

The information referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) is included in the notice of meeting brochure, as well as in the 2019 Universal Registration Document, each of which is (or, in the case of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, will soon be) available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com: Investors > Annual general meetings > 2020).

The other documents and information about the Shareholders' Meeting will be available to shareholders, in accordance with applicable regulations, at Vallourec's registered office at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

In light of the evolving circumstances of the current coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and efforts to contain it, Vallourec requests of its shareholders that they do all that they can to cast their votes in connection with the Shareholders’ Meeting remotely. Vallourec has taken all possible actions to support voting remotely. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be hosted on Vallourec’s website at www.vallourec.com and internet voting has been put into place via the VOTACCES service. It is also possible to vote via mail/correspondence or to vote via proxy (whether by granting the power to vote on one’s behalf to the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting or to any other person).



Vallourec reminds its shareholders that the public health authorities have recommended certain self-confinement and social distancing measures to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection and transmission.





