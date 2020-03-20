Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200320165132_18
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0011167972
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: .5 EUR
(2): Volume: 35,000 Unit price: .55 EUR
(3): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: .5 EUR
(4): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: .5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: .5175 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND