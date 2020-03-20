



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200320165132_18

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0011167972

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: .5 EUR

(2): Volume: 35,000 Unit price: .55 EUR

(3): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: .5 EUR

(4): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: .5 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: .5175 EUR



