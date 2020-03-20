Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200320165225_16
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,431 Unit price: 3.46 EUR
(2): Volume: 211 Unit price: 3.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 358 Unit price: 3.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 446 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 357 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 520 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 212 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 59 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(11): Volume: 98 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 254 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 6,299 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.32776 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND