



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200320165225_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,431 Unit price: 3.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 211 Unit price: 3.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 358 Unit price: 3.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 446 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 357 Unit price: 3.17 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 520 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 212 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 59 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(11): Volume: 98 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 254 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 6,299 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.32776 EUR



