This has resulted in widespread adoption of the cash management systems. The digital cash management system is designed to help companies achieve high visibility in financial health. A modern cash management system provides a connected experience to the organizations.



The cash management system simplifies and automates an enterprise’s finance processes, and provides real-time integration and operations extensibility. Cash management market providers such as Infosys Finacle concentrate on collaborating with financial services companies to introduce their corporate customers’ inter-bank cash management system. Continuous emphasis on offering advanced features and incorporating new cash management systems technology are few of the main trends prevailing across the cash management system market.



The global market for cash management systems is driven primarily by an increase in demand from companies for cash management systems to make the cash management process more scalable and effective. In addition, companies are looking for centralized cash management solutions coupled with enterprise-level networking and banking applications to incorporate cash management systems with the click of a button. Increased adoption of smart, secure cash management solutions across different end-uses is expected to drive market growth. Smart and safe solutions help businesses solve cash handling and storage problems. Such technologically-advanced safes allow companies to track cash at every stage of the money handling process. Such safes give clear visibility to the flow of money at all times.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Operation Type, the market is segmented into Balance & Transaction Processing, Cash Flow Forecasting, Corporate Liquidity Management, Payables & Receivables and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Banks, Retail, Non-Banking Financial Corporations and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Infosys Limited and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Cash Management System Market. Companies such as Finastra Group Holdings Limited, The Sage Group PLC, Glory Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Intimus International Group, NTT Data Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., are some of the key innovators of the market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, The Sage Group PLC (Intacct Corporation), Glory Ltd. (Glory Global Solutions, Inc.), NTT Data Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Intimus International Group, and Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners).



Recent strategies deployed in Cash Management System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Finastra collaborated with United Arab Bank, a UAE-based bank that provides services to corporate and retail customers. Under the collaboration, the United Arab Bank uses Finastra’s Fusion Corporate Channels and Fusion Cash Management products for the transformation of its offerings and increasing its customers.



Nov-2019: Sage Group announced a partnership with Standard Chartered for providing access to the right tools, knowledge, and funding to SMEs. This partnership was aimed at simplifying SME banking and supporting SMEs in taking timely and insight-driven financial decisions.



Oct-2019: Finastra teamed up with Ripple, a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network company. Through this collaboration, the companies would provide Ripple’s blockchain technology with Finastra’s payment solutions for supporting cross-border payments.



Oct-2019: Oracle announced a partnership with Visa, a financial services corporation. The partnership was focused on helping businesses in managing their cash flows in a better way and paying their contractors and suppliers quickly.



Sep-2019: Oracle collaborated with FSS, one of India’s largest payments processors and a leading global provider of integrated payment products. The collaboration was aimed at the enhancement of digital payments for banks. It helped the banks in integrating payment processing, lowering infrastructure overheads, and minimizing the impacts on host systems.



Jul-2019: Sage Intacct became an integration partner of Dryrun, the fastest growing cloud platform. Sage Intacct data in the Dryrun provides CFOs and accountants the tools to model cash flow insights and delivers advisory for companies whose gross annual revenue falls between 2M – 100M annually.



Apr-2019: Sage Group announced its partnership with Trovata.io, an automation cash management company. Trovata.io has been placed in the Sage Intacct Marketplace and combined with the Sage Intacct solution through API for linking the account receivables and account payables data feeds of businesses for cash flow forecasting capabilities.



Mar-2019: Infosys partnered with Hatton National Bank (HNB), a leading private sector commercial bank of Sri Lanka. The partnership enabled Hatton National Bank (HNB) to use Infosys’ Finacle Trade Connect for developing a blockchain-based domestic and cross-border trade finance network. This network would help HNB and other entities in increasing transparency and automation along with managing the risks in trade and supply chain financing operations.



Nov-2018: HCL Technologies teamed up with Deutsche Bank, a multinational investment bank and financial services company. The collaboration was focused on the transformation of the bank’s global cheques processing operations. HCL developed a cloud-based digital and fully scalable cheques processing platform for helping the bank.



Oct-2018: NTT Data signed a partnership agreement with Solix Technologies, a leader in providing big data applications to empower the data-driven enterprises. The partnership was aimed at providing intelligent, comprehensive, data management, and data-driven finance solutions.



Sep-2018: Aurionpro announced collaboration with Bank of Khartoum Group (BOK), the biggest and oldest bank in Sudan. Under the collaboration, the latter company uses Aurionpro’s iCashpro+ cutting edge cash management platform with the corporate front-end and payments for empowering their Bahrain and UAE branches operations.



Jul-2018: NTT Data came into partnership with Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK), an insurance company. Under the partnership, the former company provides robotics services to the latter company. These services help in automating marine transactions for delivering improved operational efficiencies and data quality.



Jun-2018: Infosys signed a partnership agreement with Santander UK, a leading financial services provider. Under this partnership, the companies launched a new inter-bank cash management system for its corporate customers. The partnership helped the latter company in strengthening its multi-channel cash management, payment services, and cash forecasting.



Mar-2018: Aurionpro came into partnership with AU Small Finance Bank, an Indian scheduled commercial bank. The partnership was focused on the revolution of the latter company’s digital banking services with the help of Aurionpro’s iCashPro+, cash management, and corporate internet banking platform.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Infosys signed an agreement to acquire Simplus, a cloud consulting firm. The acquisition would accelerate Infosys’ position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, providing client capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.



Oct-2019: Glory acquired 53% stake in Cash Payment Solutions GmbH, a bank-independent payment infrastructure. The acquisition strengthened the company’s position financially and strategically.



Jan-2019: G+D Currency Technology signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtrack International, a leader in developing standard software solutions. The acquisition would expand its services and software offerings to strengthen its position as a global partner for the digitalization of the cash cycle.



Oct-2018: Aurionpro acquired 51% stake in Neo. Bnk, a Singapore-based technology firm engaged in developing microservices for open banking platforms. The acquisition scaled up the existing product suite of Aurionpro for the next-generation platform.



Jun-2018: Finastra acquired Malauzai, a company engaged in delivering mobile and internet banking solutions for community financial institutions. The acquisition enabled its customers in providing a unique banking experience together with the breadth of services.



Jan-2018: Glory completed the acquisition of Semeci, cash automation solutions providing company. The acquired company operates as Glory Ireland. The acquisition expanded the international business of Glory by delivering maintenance and sales services to the end customers directly.



Jul-2017: Sage Group acquired Intacct, a provider of financial management and services. The acquisition expanded its cloud financial management footprints in North America.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Finastra launched Fusion Treasury Essential, a packaged solution. This solution is designed for those banks that do not have a dedicated treasury system but are thinking of automating and modernizing their treasury function. This solution is best suited for banks with limited IT resources.



Nov-2019: Sage Group introduced SAAS, cloud-based, Sage Intacct accounting product in the UK market. The product provides a comprehensive suite of accounting and financial management applications. This product marked its expansion to the UK.



Oct-2018: Finastra introduced PAYplus, new cloud-based instant payments offering for small and mid-sized banks. The solution fulfills the growing needs of immediate payment processing.



Aug-2018: Oracle added Transaction processing features to its Autonomous Database Cloud. With new features, the database can optimize itself for transactions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Operation Type



• Balance & Transaction Processing



• Cash Flow Forecasting



• Corporate Liquidity Management



• Payables & Receivables



• Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Banks



• Retail



• Non-Banking Financial Corporations



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Infosys Limited



• Oracle Corporation



• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH



• The Sage Group PLC (Intacct Corporation)



• Glory Ltd. (Glory Global Solutions, Inc.)



• NTT Data Corporation



• HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)



• Aurionpro Solutions Limited



• Intimus International Group



• Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

