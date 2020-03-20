TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives” or the “Trust”) today announced its March 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020.



Business Update

COVID-19 has been disruptive to everyone’s lives. At this stage, it is too early to predict the duration and extent of the pandemic and whether it will have any long-term impact on our business. Over the last two years, we have been focused on investing capital prudently in high quality assets which has enhanced the safety of our business. Dream Alternatives is currently well positioned, with a portfolio of exceptional real estate and development projects combined with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. As at December 31, 2019, the Trust had nearly $130 million of liquidity (including over $117 million in cash) and a debt-to-asset value of 12.8%, down from 24.4% at December 31, 2018. However, COVID-19 is significantly affecting North American financial markets. To date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P/TSX Composite Index are down 32.1% and 32.3%, respectively, from their respective highs earlier this year and the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index is down 39.0% from its 52-week high of 212.5. Dream Alternatives’ units, with a closing price on March 19, 2020 of $4.32, are down 45.6% from our 52-week high of $7.94.

The trustees will continue to monitor business developments and market conditions and any effect they may have on our business. We believe that the current market price of our units does not reflect the intrinsic value of the Trust and the units represent an attractive investment opportunity. Accordingly, the Trust has been purchasing units and expects to continue to purchase units through its normal course issuer bid as market conditions warrant.

These are uncertain and challenging times and we are monitoring the situation daily. We remain committed to our investors, employees, tenants as well as partners and we will work together to achieve the best outcomes for all of us over the long term.

About Dream Alternatives

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Alternatives are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per Unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

For further information, please contact:

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST

Pauline Alimchandani Kimberly Lefever Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339 palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures including debt-to-asset value. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Trust has presented such non-IFRS measures as Management believes they are relevant measures of our underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability. For a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures” section in the Trust’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.