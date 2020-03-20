TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its March 2020 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020.

COVID-19 has been disruptive to everyone’s lives. At this stage, it is too early to predict the duration and extent of the pandemic and whether it will have any long-term impact on our business. Since we announced the launch of our strategic plan in 2016, we have been focused on making Dream Office a safer, higher quality company. Dream Office is currently well positioned, with a portfolio of exceptional real estate, primarily located in downtown Toronto, combined with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. As at December 31, 2019, the Trust had approximately $414 million of liquidity (including over $95 million in cash and cash equivalents) and a level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) of 37.6%, down from 45.0% at December 31, 2018. However, COVID-19 is significantly affecting North American financial markets. To date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P/TSX Composite Index are down 32.1% and 32.3%, respectively, from their respective highs earlier this year and the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index is down 39.0% from its 52-week high of 212.5. Dream Office’s units, with a closing price on March 19, 2020 of $17.59, are down 52.2% from our 52-week high of $36.82.

The trustees will continue to monitor business developments and market conditions and any effect they may have on our business. We believe that the current market price of our units does not reflect the intrinsic value of the Trust and the units represent an attractive investment opportunity. Accordingly, the Trust has been purchasing units and expects to continue to purchase units through its normal course issuer bid as market conditions warrant.

These are uncertain and challenging times and we are monitoring the situation daily. We remain committed to our investors, employees, tenants as well as partners and we will work together to achieve the best outcomes for all of us over the long term.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca .

