Cancer registry software offers in-depth information on state and global cancer statistics. To maintain records providing high-quality data, the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers support to nations and states. There are appointed registrars who need to manage and keep the registry updated.



Most of these cancer registrars are employed in hospitals. Other work settings and centers for registrars usually involve standard-setting organizations, government agencies, central or state cancer registries, pharmaceutical companies, staffing firms, software vendors, and insurance agencies. Moreover, various self-employed cancer registrars also exist in the industry. The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA), a non-profit association, includes registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars (CTR).



The cancer registry program helps to simplify data collection for national and state registries, further helping to monitor the effectiveness of different treatment strategies. In addition, the data collected by the state registries help to better identify and treat the disease. The data collected are important to attack risk factors, like sun exposure, tobacco use, or certain environmental factors, including chemical and radiation exposure. Such information is also needed for places to be identified where screening and treatment services should be tracked and enhanced. In addition, registry data are useful for research institutes to estimate the efficacy of the cancer control, treatment, and prevention program.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Integrated and Standalone. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud-based. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Commercial and Public. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government & Third party, Research Centers, Hospital & Medical Centers, Private Payers and Pharma Biotech & Medical Device Suppliers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Conduent, Incorporated, Elekta AB, Ordinal Data, Inc., Onco, Inc., C/Net Solutions, Rocky Mountain Cancer Data System, Electronic Registry System, Inc., and Himagine Solutions, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Integrated



• Standalone



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud-based



By Component



• Commercial



• Public



By End User



• Government & Third party



• Research Centers



• Hospital & Medical Centers



• Private Payers



• Pharma Biotech & Medical Device Suppliers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• McKesson Corporation



• Conduent, Incorporated



• Elekta AB



• Ordinal Data, Inc.



• Onco, Inc.



• C/Net Solutions



• Rocky Mountain Cancer Data System



• Electronic Registry System, Inc.



• Himagine Solutions, Inc.



