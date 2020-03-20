INSIDE INFORMATION 20 March 2020 AT 21:45 EET

Teleste Corporation changes its proposal for the distribution of earnings

The Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation has decided to change its proposal for the distribution of earnings, which was originally published in connection with the company’s financial statement release on 13 February 2020, so that instead of an immediate dividend of EUR 0.10, the Annual General Meeting would resolve to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, the distribution of a maximum of EUR 0.10 per share as a dividend from retained earnings and/or capital repayment from invested non-restricted equity fund, in one or more installments. The authorization is proposed to be valid until the beginning of the next Annual General Meeting. The company will separately disclose any decisions on the distribution of funds by the Board of Directors and, at the same time, confirm the relevant record and payment dates.

The reason for the change in the dividend distribution proposal is the uncertainty surrounding the current economic situation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

20 March 2020

Teleste Corporation

Board of Directors

