Such machines are commonly used for metal cutting operations to achieve the desired cutting of the metal workpiece. Plasma cutters, laser cutting devices, and fiber cutters are different kinds of metal cutting machines available across the market.



The expansion of manufacturing sectors and accelerated industrialization in developing countries like China and India are driving the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Furthermore, due to its advanced technology, laser metal cutting machines have gained significant importance because they provide a high degree of precision compared to traditional metal cutting machines. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Nevertheless, the persistent fluctuations in foreign currency exchange tend to impede the profit margin of players in the CNC metal cutting machine market.



The growth in additive manufacturing drives the market for CNC machine tools. The shift of manufacturers towards a cost-effective and accelerated production process has resulted in increased acceptance of additive manufacturing. In addition, the growing popularity of heterogeneous material production capacity is also expected to result in market growth. Furthermore, the application of 3D printing in the consumer electronics, medical and automotive industries has resulted in the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. The drop in production time also results in an additional rise in the popularity of manufacturing among consumers.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Machining Centers, Lathe Machines, Gear Cutting Machines, Laser Cutting Machines and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Power & Energy and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Komatsu Ltd. and Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market. Companies such as DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Okuma Corporation, and Hurco Companies, Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Mondragon Corporation are some of the key innovators in CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hurco Companies, Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Okuma Corporation, DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, Mondragon Corporation (Danobat Group), and Nissan Tanaka Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in CNC Metal Cutting Machines Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Hurco came into partnership with BMO Automation, a company that develops and produces automation systems for loading milling and CNC lathes machines. The partnership aims at bringing the latest Industry 4.0 automation technology to customers for elevating their productivity and profitability and safeguarding their competitiveness.



May-2019: Lincoln Electric partnered with Tooling U-SME, an American non-profit educational technology, and blended learning organization. The partnership was aimed at making U/LINC, its welding curriculum platform more-friendly and accessible to educational institutions and welding instructors.



May-2019: Soraluce, a part of Danobat Group signed an agreement with Select Machining Technologies, a part of Morris Group Inc. for distribution of the former company’s product line throughout the United States.



Jul-2018: Danobat, a Mondragon Company opened a plant in the town of Bistagno (Piemonte) to strengthen its position in Italy. This has been marked as the second market in Europe after Germany. The plant was aimed at carrying out tests on advanced grinding processes, digitalization technologies, and support services. The plant was opened in collaboration with Alberto Tacchella, a specialist in machine tools in the country.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Danobat, a Mondragon company, completed the acquisition of Hembrug Machine Tools, a leader in precision hard turning technology. The acquisition provides a better and wide choice between two complementary technologies, hard turning, and grading, to customers.



Apr-2019: Lincoln Electric acquired Baker Industries, a provider of custom tooling, fixtures, and parts primarily serving the aerospace and automotive markets. The acquisition complemented Lincoln Electric’s automation portfolio and its new metal additive manufacturing service business.



Mar-2019: Yamazaki Mazak completed the acquisition of MegaStir, a supplier of friction stir welding (FSW) tools and technology. The acquisition enabled Mazak in expanding and building its HYBRID Multi-Tasking Machine Technology. The new Mazak MegaStir would offer further advancements in systems and evolve in the FSW technology center.



Dec-2018: Lincoln Electric took over Coldwater Machine Company, Pro Systems LLC, and related assets. The acquisition expanded the automated cutting and joining solutions portfolio of Lincoln and accelerated its growth.



Aug-2018: Amada acquired Marvel Manufacturing, Inc. for expanding its business in metal machines in North America.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: DMG Mori unveiled LASERTEC 125 3D hybrid system, a new 5-axis machining centre embedded with additive manufacturing capabilities. This system supports the manufacturing, maintenance, and repair of workpieces.



Aug-2019: Hurco introduced the newest versions of its VMXi Series of performance CNC machines. The new series include VMX24Di (travels 24x20x24-in.), VMX42Di (travels 42x24x24-in.), and VMX30Di (travels 30x20x24-in.). The new versions of these machines provide better surface finish, less head growth, and quieter spindle. It also has a 15,000-rpm spindle, faster spindle acceleration, and deceleration (0-15,000 rpm in 3.2 seconds, 15,000 to 0 rpm in 2.4 seconds), and improved chip-to-chip time (2000 rpm, 12-inch Z-travel in 4 seconds).



May-2019: Amada launched VENTIS-3015AJ, its first fiber laser cutting machine embedded with Locus Beam Control technology. This machine improves productivity and processing quality in aluminium and stainless steel.



Jul-2018: Okuma launched a hybrid 3D printer CNC machine, a new foray in additive manufacturing. This machine integrates the processes of both manufacturing methods for a high accuracy object.



Jul-2018: Okuma introduced a new MU-8000V Laser EX multitasking CNC machine, which combines the subtractive manufacturing capabilities with laser additive technology. This machine enables the complete part production on one machine.



Jun-2018: DMG released DMC 1850 V vertical machining centre, with 1,850 x 700 x 550mm axis travels and a maximum table load of three tonnes.



Mar-2018: Hurco released the Hurco BX40Ui 5-Axis CNC double-column machining center together with a trunnion table-mounted along the Y-axis. This machine can be used in a wide range of applications. It provides outstanding surface finish quality.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2019: Okuma opened a new production facility in Japan. This facility would manufacture double column machining centers and vertical and horizontal machining centers for supporting its product line.



Oct-2018: Amada expanded its reach to UAE by opening a new subsidiary for expanding its business.



