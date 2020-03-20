MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (“Fronsac REIT” or “Fronsac”) announces its results for the year ended December 31st, 2019 and that it will make monthly cash distributions of 0.213¢ per unit, representing 2.555¢ per unit on an annualized basis, on April 30th, May 29th and June 30th, 2020 to unitholders of record on April 15th, May 15th and June 15th, 2020, respectively.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") per unit of 1.10¢ compared to 0.91¢ per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 21%. Recurring FFO was $1,295,716, an increase of 40% ($923,414 in Q4 2018). During Q4 2019, the Trust’s property rental income was $2,738,295 compared to $1,719,184 in Q4 2018, an increase of 59%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $2,001,059 compared to $1,489,661 in Q4 2018, an increase of 34%. Fronsac recorded a net loss attributable to unitholders of $997,612, or (0.85¢) per unit, compared to a net loss of $4,085,302, or (4.02¢) per unit, in Q4 2018.

For the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019, Fronsac reported Recurring FFO per unit of 4.14¢ compared to 3.66¢ per unit for the same period in 2018, an increase of 13%. Recurring FFO was $4,615,394, an increase of 38% ($3,336,550 for the same period in 2018). During the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Trust’s property rental income was $9,388,326 compared to $6,275,277 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 50%. Net operating Income was $7,144,022 compared to $5,112,675 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 40%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $4,081,269, or 3.66¢ per unit, compared to a net loss of $1,889,131, or (2.07¢) per unit for the same period in 2018.

Jason Parravano President and CEO said: “We are pleased to share with everyone our results for the year ended 2019. We have demonstrated our ability to continue to deliver accretive per unit results and this highlighted by a 13% increase to our per unit Recurring FFO. In addition, we recently closed our largest financing, a fully subscribed $18M equity offering of Trust units which was made possible as a result of the confidence of new and existing unitholders alike.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended December 31th, 2019 and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financials Statements and MD&A for the quarters ended December 31th, 2019 and December 31th, 2018.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

12 months Periods ended December 31 2019 2018 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 9,388,326 6,275,277 3,113,049 50 % Total revenue 9,388,326 6,290,277 3,098,049 49 % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 4,081,269 (1,889,131 ) 5,970,400 (316 %) NOI (1) 7,144,022 5,112,675 2,031,347 40 % FFO (1) 4,615,394 3,351,550 1,263,844 38 % Recurring FFO (1)(2) 4,615,394 3,336,550 1,278,844 38 % AFFO (1) 4,524,363 3,038,111 1,486,252 49 % EBITDA (1) 6,672,288 4,749,213 1,923,075 40 % Investment properties (3) 134,376,091 107,174,824 27,201,267 25 % Total assets 129,118,708 98,890,349 30,228,359 31 % Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4) 60,382,953 50,895,481 9,487,472 19 % (including revolving line of credit) 70,828,653 53,365,481 17,463,172 33 % Total convertible debentures 3,023,326 1,593,481 1,429,845 90 % Total equity 51,342,040 41,302,149 10,039,891 24 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 111,384,880 91,163,634 20,221,246 22 % Amounts on a per unit basis FFO 0.0414 0.0368 0.0047 13 % Recurring FFO 0.0414 0.0366 0.0048 13 % AFFO 0.0406 0.0333 0.0073 22 % Distributions 0.0222 0.0202 0.0020 10 % (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other income'' items as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Includes value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 (Investment Properties) and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Fronsac's financial statements (4) Excludes convertible debentures





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO

3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2019 2018 Δ 2019 2018 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders (997,612 ) (4,085,302 ) 3,087,690 4,081,269 (1,889,131 ) 5,970,400 Debenture issuance costs - - - 30,660 53,171 (22,511 ) Δ in value of investment properties 501,678 5,008,010 (4,506,332 ) (1,546,054 ) 4,862,229 (6,408,283 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures 427,047 6,681 420,366 583,734 163,104 420,630 Unit based compensation 78,540 (1,485 ) 80,025 259,845 79,025 180,820 Δ in liability component of convertible debentures 55,828 17,068 38,760 54,845 27,950 26,895 Δ in fair value of derivative financial instruments 1,210,590 (26,615 ) 1,237,205 1,104,060 45,105 1,058,955 Accretion of lease payments 9,057 - 9,057 38,395 - 38,395 Income taxes 10,588 5,057 5,531 8,640 10,097 (1,457 ) FFO(1) - basic 1,295,716 923,414 40 % 4,615,394 3,351,550 38 % FFO per unit - basic 0.0110 0.0091 21 % 0.0414 0.0368 13 % Distributions paid on convertible debentures (if dilutive) - 7,500 (7,500 ) 127,234 15,000 112,234 FFO - diluted 1,295,716 930,914 39 % 4,742,628 3,366,550 41 % FFO per unit - diluted 0.0106 0.0089 19 % 0.0413 0.0359 15 % Recurring FFO(2) - basic 1,295,716 923,414 40 % 4,615,394 3,336,550 38 % Recurring FFO per unit - basic 0.0110 0.0091 21 % 0.0414 0.0366 13 % Distributions 651,590 512,014 139,576 2,457,083 1,834,111 622,972 Distributions per unit 0.0056 0.0050 12 % 0.0222 0.0202 10 % FFO - basic after distributions 0.0055 0.0040 0.0014 0.0192 0.0166 0.0026 Recurring FFO - basic after distributions 0.0055 0.0040 0.0014 0.0192 0.0164 0.0028 Distributions as a % of FFO - basic 50 % 55 % (5 %) 54 % 55 % (1 %) Distributions as a % of Recurring FFO - basic 50 % 55 % (5 %) 54 % 55 % (1 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 117,403,566 101,590,060 15,813,506 111,384,880 91,163,634 20,221,246 Diluted 121,699,451 104,094,743 17,604,708 114,803,229 93,668,317 21,134,912 (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of of non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other income'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.