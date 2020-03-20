Full Year Results – 2019 vs. 2018



Total revenue increased slightly to $43.0 million from $42.8 million



Production services revenue increased to $14.7 million from $14.5 million



Completion services revenue increased to $28.3 million from $28.2 million



Net loss increased to $7.7 million from $5.9 million



Adjusted EBITDA declined to $2.8 million from $4.7 million

Fourth Quarter Results – 2019 vs. 2018

Total revenue declined to $8.1 million from $13.3 million



Production services revenue flat at $3.5 million



Completion services revenue declined to $4.6 million from $9.8 million



Net loss of $3.3 million versus net loss of $517,000



Adjusted EBITDA of $168,000 versus $2.0 million

DENVER, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“After two years of solid growth, followed by a strong start to 2019 that included 19% year-over-year revenue growth and positive EBITDA through the first three quarters, customer activity levels began a steady decline, resulting in a challenging fourth quarter that offset much of our early gains. During 2019 the U.S. rig count declined by 26% from 2018 and capital budget exhaustion late in the year led to pricing pressure that negatively impacted our completion services revenue. In addition, an unseasonably warm fourth quarter in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania negatively impacted frac water heating revenue. As a result, we reported only modest overall revenue growth and a decline in adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Ian Dickinson, President and CEO. “Activity levels have continued to decline into 2020 and are likely to remain depressed in the near term due to pressure on crude oil prices related to the Saudi-Russia oil price war and to the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy.

“On a positive note, we grew our market share in 2019 as a result of our acquisition of Adler Hot Oil Services and ended the year with our largest customer base in company history,” Dickinson added. “In addition, we closed our non-strategic water transfer business that had been a drain on profitability and renewed our focus on core competencies in production and completion services with the aim to increase fleet utilization and optimize fleet deployment. Over the past two years we have made significant investments in process improvement initiatives designed to increase efficiencies and take better advantage of our expanded fleet and national leadership position in frac water heating. We believe we can drive further efficiencies through technology and de-levering our balance sheet. In addition, we continue to look at ways to take costs out of our business. In the second half of 2019 we eliminated $1.1 million in redundant costs associated with the Adler transaction. We will realize additional cost savings from the closing of our water transfer business in 2019 and the closing of our Oklahoma field operation in the first quarter of 2020.”

Full Year Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, increased 1% to $43.0 million from $42.8 million in the prior year.

Production services revenue grew 1% year over year to $14.7 million from $14.5 million. The production services segment includes hot oiling revenue, which increased 6% in 2019 to $12.4 million from $11.7 million due to the larger fleet size and an increase in market share; and acidizing revenue, which decreased year over year to $2.3 million from $2.9 million due primarily to a decline in services performed for two large customers that changed their well maintenance programs. That decline was partially offset by new customer wins.

Production services generated a segment profit of $1.1 million in 2019, down from a segment profit of $1.7 million in the prior year.

Completion services revenue, which consists of frac water heating services, rose slightly in 2019 to $28.3 million from $28.2 million in the prior year. Completion services generated a segment profit of $7.3 million, down from $7.6 million in the prior year.

Total operating expenses in 2019 increased 6% to $46.6 million from $44.2 million in the prior year due to several factors, including higher direct variable costs associated with increased activity and investments in South Texas and Wyoming growth initiatives, first quarter cost overruns in the now discontinued water transfer division, and higher sales, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization expenses. Sales, general and administrative expenses increased 18% year over year to $6.2 million from $5.2 million due to an increase in bad debt reserve, higher overhead related to the Adler acquisition, higher D&O insurance costs, and an increase in professional fees related to investment in IT infrastructure and processes. In the second half of 2019 the Company achieved approximately $1.1 million in cost reductions through elimination of redundant personnel and facilities primarily related to the Adler acquisition. Depreciation and amortization expense increased 17% to $5.7 million from $4.9 million due to the increase in fleet size.

Operating loss in 2019 was $3.6 million, up 157% year over year from $1.4 million. Net loss from continuing operations in 2019, including a gain of approximately $1.2 million related to the April settlement agreement with the sellers of Adler, increased 31% to $5.3 million from $4.1 million in the prior year. Net loss from discontinued operations totaled $2.3 million in 2019 versus a net loss from discontinued operations of $1.8 million in the prior year. Net loss for 2019 increased to $7.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, from a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 declined 41% to $2.8 million from $4.7 million in the prior year.

Enservco generated $4.5 million in cash from operations in 2019, up 234% from $1.3 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, declined 39% to $8.1 million from $13.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Production services revenue was flat year over year at $3.5 million. Production services included hot oiling, which was flat at $3.0 million, and acidizing, which was essentially flat at $455,000 versus 486,000 year over year.

Production services generated a segment loss of $116,000 in the fourth quarter as compared to a segment profit of $468,000 in the same quarter last year.

Completion services revenue was down 53% year over year to $4.6 million from $9.8 million.

Completion services generated a segment profit of $404,000 in the fourth quarter, down from a segment profit of $2.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter declined 17% year over year to $10.5 million from $12.7 million due primarily to lower costs of providing production and completion services. Sales, general and administrative expense declined 7% in the fourth quarter to $1.4 million from $1.5 million due to cost efficiencies achieved in connection with the Adler acquisition. Depreciation and amortization expense increased 14% to $1.4 million from $1.3 million due to the increase in fleet size.

Operating loss in the fourth quarter was $2.5 million compared to operating income of $544,000 in the same quarter last year. Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter increased to $3.0 million from a net loss from continuing operations of $141,000 in the same quarter last year. Net loss from discontinued operations totaled $340,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $376,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net loss in the fourth quarter was $3.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $517,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $168,000, down from $2.0 million in the same quarter last year.

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing Enservco’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the ability to continue generating positive financial results; expectations that activity levels will remain depressed in the near term; ability to increase fleet utilization, optimize fleet deployment, increase efficiencies and take better advantage of the Company’s expanded fleet and national leadership position in frac water heating; and ability to de-lever the balance sheet and take costs of our the business. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

ENSERVCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Production services $ 3,465 $ 3,454 $ 14,704 $ 14,538 Completion services 4,612 9,816 28,322 28,222 8,077 13,270 43,026 42,760 Expenses Production services 3,581 2,986 13,575 12,864 Completion services 4,208 7,089 21,032 20,614 Sales, general and administrative expenses 1,373 1,470 6,153 5,193 Patent litigation and defense costs - 3 10 80 Severance and Transition Costs - - 83 633 Gain (Loss) on disposals of equipment (78 ) (90 ) (73 ) (104 ) Impairment loss - - 127 - Depreciation and amortization 1,447 1,268 5,692 4,871 Total operating expenses 10,531 12,726 46,599 44,151 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,454 ) 544 (3,573 ) (1,391 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (570 ) (746 ) (2,805 ) (2,228 ) Gain on settlement - - 1,252 Other income (expense) 21 61 (162 ) (407 ) Total other expense (549 ) (685 ) (1,715 ) (2,635 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations Before Tax Expense (3,003 ) (141 ) (5,288 ) (4,026 ) Income tax (expense) benefit - - (32 ) (32 ) Income from continuing operations $ (3,003 ) $ (141 ) $ (5,320 ) $ (4,058 ) Discontinued operations Loss from operations of discontinued operations (340 ) (376 ) (2,332 ) (1,807 ) Income tax benefit - - - - Loss on discontinued operations (340 ) (376 ) (2,332 ) (1,807 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,343 ) $ (517 ) $ (7,652 ) $ (5,865 ) (Loss) earnings from continuing operations per Common Share - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) Loss from discontinued operations per Common Share - Basic (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0 ) (0.03 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) (Loss) earnings from continuing operations per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.10 ) Loss from discontinued operations per Common Share - Diluted - - - (0.01 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ 55,479 $ 54,243 $ 55,071 $ 52,865 Add: Dilutive shares assuming exercise of options and warrants - - - - Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ 55,479 $ 54,243 $ 55,071 $ 52,865





ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA * For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA* Net (loss) income $ (3,343 ) $ (517 ) $ (7,652 ) $ (5,865 ) Add Back (Deduct) Interest Expense 573 746 2,808 2,228 Provision for income tax expense - - 32 32 Depreciation and amortization 1,748 1,595 6,870 6,264 EBITDA* (1,022 ) 1,824 2,058 2,659 Add Back (Deduct) Stock-based compensation 54 102 275 393 Severance and Transition Costs - - 83 633 Patent Litigation and defense costs - 3 10 80 Impairment loss - 130 127 130 Acquisition-related expenses - 186 - 224 Gain on settlement - - (1,252 ) - One-time software expense 64 - 64 - Adler consolidation - - 156 - Other (income) expense (22 ) (61 ) 153 407 Gain on disposal of assets (78 ) (184 ) (80 ) (237 ) EBITDA related to discontinued operations 1,172 12 1,172 416 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 168 $ 2,012 $ 2,766 $ 4,705 *Note: See below for discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measurements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management’s discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided herein. EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income (earnings), before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation from EBITDA and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance as set forth in the next paragraph. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, impairment losses, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance (e.g., income taxes, gain or losses on sale of equipment, severance and transition costs, gain on settlement, expenses to consolidate former Adler facilities, patent litigation and defense costs, other expense (income), EBITDA related to discontinued operations, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Additionally, our fixed charge coverage ratio covenant associated with our Loan and Security Agreement with East West Bank require the use of Adjusted EBITDA in specific calculations. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.





ENSERVCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) Dec 31, December 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 663 $ 257 Accounts receivable, net 6,424 9,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,016 1,043 Inventories 398 514 Income tax receivable, current 43 85 Current assets of discontinued operations 187 1,783 Total current assets 8,731 13,530 Property and equipment, net 26,620 30,858 Goodwill 546 546 Intangible assets, net 828 1,033 Income taxes receivable, noncurrent 14 28 Right-of-use asset - financing, net 569 0 Right-of-use asset - operating, net 3,793 0 Other assets 445 650 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 1,430 2,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,976 $ 49,021 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,470 $ 3,094 Senior revolving credit facility 33,994 - Note Payable - 3,868 Lease liability - financing, current 207 - Lease liability - operating, current 848 - Current portion of long-term debt 147 149 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 72 341 Total current liabilities 39,738 7,452 Long-Term Liabilities Senior revolving credit facility - 33,882 Subordinated debt 2,381 1,832 Long-term debt, less current portion 198 312 Lease liability - Financing 259 - Lease liability - Operating 3,009 - Other liability 33 941 Long-term liability of discontinued operations 34 - Total long-term liabilities 5,914 36,967 Total liabilities 45,652 44,419 Commitments and Contingencies ( Note 8) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - Common stock. $.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 55,642,829 and PY shares issued, respectively; 103,600 shares of treasury stock; and 55,539,229 and PY shares outstanding, respectively 278 271 Additional paid-in capital 22,066 21,797 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (25,020 ) (17,466 ) Total stockholders' equity (2,676 ) 4,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 42,976 $ 49,021



