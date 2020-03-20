PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release first quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 21. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 5979394. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

