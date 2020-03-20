CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXL) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, ‎Alberta on March 19, 2020 (the “Meeting”) holders of common shares of Arrow: (i) ‎elected Tim De Freitas, Gustavo Dajer, Ravi Sharma, Juan Carlos ‎Salazar, Brian Hearst, Gage Jull and Anthony Zaidi‎ to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Arrow's ‎auditors; (iii) approved the stock option ‎plan; and (iv) the amendment of the articles to permit meetings in Alberta, and elsewhere. ‎



Gage Jull has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Luis Baena did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Arrow and its Board wishes to extend its appreciation to Mr. Baena for his guidance and service to Arrow and its stakeholders.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management ‎Information Circular dated February 12, 2020 and the Report of Voting Results for the ‎Meeting which will be posted on SEDAR.‎

Promissory Note Amendment

Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol”) and Arrow have entered into an amendment agreement which provides for: (i) the removal of the requirement for Arrow to appoint any Canacol nominees to its board; and (ii) restricting the application of the change of control provision in the loan documents as it relates to changes in Arrow Board composition so that the same only applies if a majority of the Arrow Board changes between otherwise regularly scheduled shareholder meetings.

