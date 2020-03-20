NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.



TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International”, “MPXI” or the “Company”) (CSE:MPXI; OTCQX:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”), which was originally to be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP at 11:00 am (Toronto time) will now be held at the Company’s offices at 11:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on March 26, 2020. Due to ongoing concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company asks all shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting to exercise all care and caution prior to attending the Meeting and only do so in accordance with the guidelines of the national, provincial and municipal health authorities and not to attend in the event they, someone they reside with or have come into close contact with has or suspect they may have symptoms associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19) or the flu.



While in person attendance at the Meeting will remain open, shareholders are reminded that there are a number of other voting methods available to them, including:



On the internet by going to http://astvotemyproxy.com and casting your vote online;

and casting your vote online; Via smartphone using the QR Code contained in the Company’s Proxy Form, which has been made available on SEDAR; and

By mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company’s Proxy Form, which has been made available on SEDAR.

Shareholders may also use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call or webcast, however anyone not attending the Meeting in person will not be able to participate:

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll / International: 1-631-891-4304

Confirmation Code: 10008462

Via Webcast on the MPXI investor section of the Company’s website at:

https://ir.mpxinternationalcorp.com

The Meeting will be held on March 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of the Company located at:

5255 Yonge Street, Suite 701

Toronto, Ontario

M2N 6P4

The Company has filed an amended notice of meeting and notice of availability of proxy materials on SEDAR and both have been made available to shareholders for download.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding annual management’s discussion and analysis; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

