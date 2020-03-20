HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby" or the “Company”) (NYSE:KEX) announced today that Kirby management will participate in a webcast hosted by Stephens, Inc. on Monday, March 23, 2020. During the webcast, Kirby will discuss its ongoing coronavirus response and the current conditions of the Company’s businesses. Specifics of the event are as follows:



Date: Monday, March 23, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central Participants: David Grzebinski, President and CEO Bill Harvey, Executive VP of Finance and CFO Eric Holcomb, VP of Investor Relations Stephens Host: Jack Atkins, Managing Director and Transportation Analyst

To listen to the live event, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of 30 days.



