New York, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Industry Guide, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876968/?utm_source=GNW





In part, this is due to the rapid digital transformation today, leading to an increasing threat surface that may render companies more susceptible to cyberattacks.In particular, the rise in zero-day attacks is difficult to combat due to the speed at which they can occur.



Thus, it is necessary for companies to adopt a more comprehensive set of solutions. Such solutions may increase the visibility of the threat landscape by offering a view from a single pane of glass.Additionally, due to the rise in number of solutions required for cybersecurity, the integrated security framework can vastly simplify cybersecurity by streamlining processes. This will not only reduce the costs of operation and maintenance, but also reduce downtime and time to deployment, thus making it more cost efficient. The study acknowledges that there are several disincentives to swapping to the integrated security framework as highly regulated organizations, especially banks and governments, tend to prefer best-of-breed solutions. However, upon conducting market research, the analyst contends that integrated security is a trend that most vendors are moving towards and should utilize in order to keep up with the changing dynamics in cybersecurity today. The integrated security approach has become increasingly popular in recent years given the rise in potential threat vectors to the enterprise. As customers move toward digitization and virtualization, there is an increase in the number of vendors offering their vision of an integrated security framework with a best-of-suite approach. For purposes of this analysis, the vendors included are those that have cybersecurity solutions which cover at least 3 out of 5 of the following security controls: network, endpoint, application, cloud and content. They should also have a strong integration portfolio. Vendors profiled in this Asia-Pacific Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Industry Guide include Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Pulse Secure, and Symantec.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001