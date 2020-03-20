NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06666 per Class A unit and US$0.06608 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 16, 2020 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2020.



For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.

Tel: (416) 362-4141

Email: decter@ldic.ca

Website: www.ldic.ca