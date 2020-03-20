VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc . ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) announces that during the timing of the recent closing of a non-brokered private placement announced March 11, 2020 by the Company, systemic events have delayed the official closing due to registered stock holding accounts of certain potential investors becoming compromised. Out of an abundance of caution, the Company felt it necessary to cancel the above announced closing in order to allow our placee’s additional time to re-balance their holdings and allow the markets time to stabilize.



About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc. is a Canadian Exploration and Mine Development company. Our business is to develop our 100% owned Ninobamba project and to unlock the tremendous potential for shareholder value identified from the previous $10 million spent by Newmont at the Jorimina Zone and others. Our own recently commissioned & independently constructed "exploration potential" model for Ninobamba Main has identified more world class development potential. Benefits are also soon to materialize from the carried development of the our new Palta Dorada Au Ag project, focusing on a near term revenue stream. For more information, please visit:

https://www.riosilverinc.com/

