Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, March 20, 2020 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 19, 2020 of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (formerly known as the Document de reference and constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), in accordance with article 212-13 of AMF General Regulations (Règlement général).

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://www.3ds.com/investors/ (heading Investors/Regulated information or Investors/Annual Reports). Hard copies of the 2019 Annual Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Annual Report in accordance with legal provisions:

2019 Annual Financial Report;

Report of the Board of Directors on the corporate governance; and

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

The "Risk Factor" section of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, in particular the risk factor entitled "Uncertain Global Economic Environment", takes into account the impacts of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, notably by referring to the risk of economic slowdown resulting from possible health crises such as this one.

2020 Financial Objectives :

Initial 2020 financial objectives were announced on February 6, 2020 at the time of the release of our unaudited annual financial results for 2019. In the current environment and as of the filing date of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, it is difficult to predict how the crisis related to the Covid-19 epidemic will impact the 2020 objectives published on February 6, 2020, due to the uncertainties surrounding the epidemic's scale, geographic scope and duration. Therefore, Dassault Systèmes can neither confirm nor invalidate its 2020 financial objectives as of the filing date of the 2019 Universal Registration Document. Its objectives may however be adjusted in the course of the year 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the current Covid-19 epidemic, as such risk is described in the “Risk Factors” section of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, in particular the risk factor entitled "Uncertain Global Economic Environment" which refers to possible risks such as the postponement or cancellation of investment decisions by some clients, the increased length of sales cycle or the deterioration of the financial situation of clients or partners.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although Dassault Systèmes considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.

